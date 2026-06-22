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MP DUNCAN CLAIMS WIDESPREAD PROJECT FAILURES IN MORUCA COMMUNITIES

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HGP Nightly News – More than 30 development projects across Moruca are facing criticism after APNU Member of Parliament Sherod Duncan raised concerns over their condition, following a recent visit to several hinterland communities.

Duncan, who toured the area alongside MP Vinceroy Hansel Jordan, activist Angela McDonald and local representatives, claimed residents highlighted a pattern of stalled, poorly functioning or abandoned initiatives funded through public resources.

Among the projects identified were agricultural, educational and small business ventures, including shade houses, cassava and agro-processing facilities, sewing centres and community infrastructure works across villages such as Ko-Ko, Karaburi and Haimaruni.

Residents also raised concerns about specific initiatives in Kamwatta and Karaburi, including a ball field project, a tilapia pond, a bakery and chicken farm project, as well as a Black Hassa Pond initiative reportedly valued at around G$10 million.

According to Duncan, many of these projects were intended to generate income, improve food security and create employment opportunities but are now either non-functional or underutilized.

He also cited concerns raised by residents about uneven access to electricity infrastructure, particularly in Karaburi, where power supply appears limited to certain areas while other sections remain underserved.

“These projects represent millions of taxpayer dollars and countless promises made to hinterland communities,” Duncan said, arguing that the situation reflects broader issues of planning and oversight.

The MP said residents are not seeking preferential treatment but are instead calling for basic functionality and accountability in how development initiatives are implemented.

“The people of Moruca are not asking for special treatment. They are asking for projects that work,” he said.

He added that failed or incomplete initiatives have resulted in missed opportunities for employment, income generation and community development.

Duncan announced that a comprehensive report will be compiled documenting what he described as more than 30 failing or failed projects identified during the visit.

The report is expected to be submitted to relevant government ministries and agencies, with calls for answers on implementation and oversight.

The government has not yet publicly responded to the specific claims raised during the visit.

The allegations have not been independently verified, and no official assessment of the projects cited has been released.

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