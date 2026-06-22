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PRESIDENT ALI WANTS GUYANA TO BUILD, NOT JUST SELL

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HGP Nightly News – The days of simply importing products and placing them on showroom floors should not define Guyana’s future, President Irfaan Ali declared on Saturday as he unveiled an ambitious vision of transforming the country into a centre for manufacturing, assembly and industrial growth.

Speaking at the launch of CAM Motors and the introduction of FOTON and JETOUR vehicles to the local market, Ali said Guyana must begin thinking beyond retail sales and focus on creating industries that generate value, innovation and long-term economic opportunities.

The President used the event not only to welcome new automotive brands but also to issue a broader challenge to the private sector.

“Our ambition must never be the buying and selling of things,” Ali said. “Our ambition must be to develop an ecosystem around every single business initiative that we pursue.”

Rather than viewing the arrival of new vehicle brands as another commercial launch, Ali argued that such investments should become the foundation for wider industrial development.

“It’s not about launching the sale of a new brand tonight. It’s about the building of an ecosystem that will support creativity, innovation and service delivery,” he stated.

The Head of State revealed that he has already challenged company executives to consider a far bigger goal: positioning Guyana as an assembly hub for emerging automotive brands.

With economic growth accelerating, stronger links developing with northern Brazil and expanding opportunities across the Caribbean, Ali said the conditions are emerging for Guyana to move into assembly and manufacturing activities that were once considered out of reach.

His comments come just days after he signaled a tougher approach toward foreign companies seeking access to Guyana’s market, arguing that businesses should invest in local production rather than viewing the country solely as a destination for imported goods.

On Saturday, he again emphasized that Guyana’s future prosperity will depend on creating industries that produce, assemble and add value locally.

“That is what is going to take our country beyond the shores of oil and gas,” the President said.

Ali noted that government policies involving taxation, energy and technology incentives are specifically designed to encourage industrial expansion and attract investment into productive sectors.

He also underscored the importance of partnerships between local businesses, regional investors and international companies, saying such collaborations can create opportunities that extend far beyond traditional commerce.

The President described the introduction of FOTON and JETOUR vehicles as evidence of a rapidly evolving market, pointing to growing vehicle ownership as a reflection of rising incomes and improved living standards.

But while the expanding automotive sector highlights increasing consumer purchasing power, Ali made clear that consumption alone is not the destination.

The larger objective, he said, is to transform Guyana from a nation known for buying products into one increasingly recognized for building them.

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