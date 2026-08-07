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Carter Center Urges Urgent Electoral Reforms, Warns Gecom’s Deadlock Threatens Local Government Elections

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
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By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — The Carter Center has issued a stern warning that Guyana risks falling behind on critical democratic and electoral reforms, cautioning that an ongoing impasse surrounding the composition of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) could jeopardize the timely execution of Local Government Elections (LGE) scheduled for later this year.

In an official statement released following high-level stakeholder engagements across Georgetown in June 2026, the international election observer mission urged Guyanese political leaders to move swiftly to implement long-standing recommendations contained in its final report on the September 2025 General and Regional Elections.

GECOM Composition Impasse and Parliamentary Realignment

Central to the Carter Center’s concerns is the functional deadlock within GECOM’s seven-member commission.

Following the landmark September 2025 General Elections—which saw Opposition Leader Azruddin Mohamed’s We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) party secure 16 parliamentary seats to replace A Partnership for National Unity (APNU, 12 seats) as the primary opposition—the three opposition-nominated seats on GECOM remain occupied by APNU commissioners appointed during the previous parliament:

  • Constitutional Misalignment: Opposition Leader Azruddin Mohamed has consistently argued that as a matter of constitutional principle and democratic legitimacy, the opposition seats on GECOM must be reallocated to reflect the current strength of parties in the National Assembly.
  • Statutory Deadlines at Risk: The Carter Center emphasized that without a fully constituted and functioning commission reflecting current parliamentary realities, GECOM will be unable to prepare voter lists or conduct Local Government Elections by the statutory 2026 deadline.
                       [ GECOM COMPOSITION & REFORM IMPASSE ]
                                          │
       ┌──────────────────────────────────┴──────────────────────────────────┐
       ▼                                                                     ▼
 [ Current Opposition Seat Disparity ]                               [ Legislative & Constitutional Path ]
 - WIN holds 16 National Assembly seats (0 GECOM seats)              - Attorney General acknowledged need to amend Constitutional
 - APNU holds 12 National Assembly seats (3 GECOM seats)               Reform Act 2022
 - Carter Center warns deadlock halts LGE preparation                - Parliamentary Standing Committee urged to act with urgency

Bipartisan Support for Constitutional Reform Act Amendments

The Carter Center welcomed previous statements by Attorney General Anil Nandlall, SC, acknowledging that the Constitutional Reform Act of 2022 requires legislative amendment to reflect Guyana’s updated parliamentary landscape.

The observer mission called on the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Constitutional Reform to act with urgency to enact these legislative adjustments, ensuring that electoral management bodies remain inclusive and representative of all major parliamentary blocks.

Broad Stakeholder Engagements on Priority Reforms

During its June delegation visit, the Carter Center team engaged with a wide spectrum of Guyanese leadership, including President Dr. Irfaan Ali and Cabinet members, Opposition Leader Azruddin Mohamed, minor opposition parties, GECOM leadership, the Constitutional Reform Commission, the Ethnic Relations Commission, private sector executives, and civil society groups.

Discussions focused on five core structural priorities:

  1. Election Management Reform: Reorganizing GECOM’s administrative structure to eliminate partisan gridlock.
  2. Campaign Finance Legislation: Establishing clear statutory rules and spending caps for political campaigns.
  3. Media Environment & Civil Society: Strengthening independent media oversight and expanding civil society participation in electoral monitoring.
  4. Voter List Transparency: Enhancing public confidence in the Official List of Electors through continuous verification mechanisms.

While acknowledging the deep national grief surrounding the M.V. Barima tragedy, the Carter Center commended the continued commitment shown by Guyanese stakeholders toward advancing democratic governance and urged leaders to maintain momentum on legislative reform.

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