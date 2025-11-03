Tuesday, November 4, 2025
POLICE ON HIGH ALERT AFTER MAN SEEN WITH LARGE BAGS AT GAS STATIONS

GEORGETOWN — Less than a week after the deadly explosion that ripped through the Mobil Fuel Station on Regent Street, police have detained another man who was reportedly acting suspiciously at three separate gas stations this evening, all while carrying two large bags.

According to credible police sources, the suspect was first spotted with a flower-patterned bag and a black haversack slung across his back. He was later seen entering the Mobil Gas Station at Vlissengen Road and Lama Avenue around 17:53 hrs, prompting an immediate response from law enforcement.

Investigators are now reviewing CCTV footage to track the suspect’s movements and determine whether he had accomplices or was acting alone. Surveillance reports indicate that earlier in the evening, around 17:26 hrs, the same man was seen moving between several locations: KFC, Rubis Gas Station, Wendy’s, and Popeyes, after first appearing to approach Royal Castle but turning away.

Given the recent bombing at the Regent Street Mobil Station, police are treating the incident with heightened caution, deploying additional patrols and intelligence units to verify whether there is any link between this suspect and the October 26 terror attack.

A senior investigator confirmed that the suspect remains in custody and that forensic and digital analyses are underway to confirm his identity, trace his route, and determine the contents of the bags. Law enforcement sources emphasize that no explosive devices have been found so far, but say every precaution is being taken to protect the public and prevent panic.

The investigation remains ongoing, and police are urging citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity immediately.

