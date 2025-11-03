“A CIRCUS, NOT JUSTICE”: VPAC SLAMS BOTH SIDES IN MOHAMED ARREST DRAMA

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — VPAC has blasted both of Guyana’s major political forces, the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) and the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU), accusing them of dragging the country into “a circus of shame” over the arrest of businessman and presumptive Opposition Leader AzruddinMohamed.

In a fiery statement titled “TIME FOR OUR POLITICIANS TO GROW UP,” VPAC said the events surrounding Mohamed’s arrest were nothing short of a national disgrace, transforming what should have been a simple legal procedure into “a global embarrassment broadcast for the world to see.”

The group accused the PPP/C of turning the arrest into theatre, with armed officers parading Mohamed before cameras, while the APNU, instead of calling for due process, “rushed to defend him as if he were a saint, not a man facing a federal indictment.”

“It was an unnecessary show of force and a dangerous disregard for civil rights,” the statement read. “Both sides turned justice into performance, and Guyana’s credibility paid the price.” According to VPAC, the U.S. extradition request against Mohamed, who faces wire fraud, mail fraud, and money-laundering charges, is a serious legal matter, not political persecution.

The organization warned that pretending otherwise “insults the intelligence of every Guyanese citizen.” The statement pointed out that the U.S. indictment even names the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) and Guyana Gold Board (GGB) as entities tied to the alleged multimillion-dollar gold export scheme, adding another layer of political tension to an already volatile issue.

“Guyana now stands before the world with an Opposition preparing to crown as its leader a man wanted in the United States,” VPAC noted.

“Meanwhile, the government seems more interested in optics than accountability.” VPAC also lamented that international outlets such as Bloomberg, Reuters, and the Associated Press had splashed headlines across the globe reading “Guyana Opposition Leader Arrested on U.S. Extradition Request.”

The statement said this has “cemented Guyana’s political immaturity in the eyes of the world.”

“We cannot claim to be a rising democracy while behaving like a backwater state,” VPAC declared. “Discipline, unity, and respect for law, not political theatre, build great nations.” The organization compared Guyana’s political conduct unfavorably to smaller, disciplined states such as Singapore, Qatar, and the UAE, which have transformed themselves through strategic governance and national maturity.

In its closing words, VPAC issued a blunt warning to both major parties: “The PPP and APNU must grow up. The world is watching. Guyana cannot build greatness on pettiness. It’s time to act like the modern nation we claim to be.”

The statement has since sparked debate across social media, with many Guyanese expressing frustration over how political rivalries continue to overshadow national progress and international perception.

