Tuesday, November 4, 2025
OPPOSITION LEADER?: WIN SAYS ‘WE RISE,’ ORDER PAPER SAYS, ‘NOT YET’

GEORGETOWN – Hours after the We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) Party issued a triumphant statement declaring that its leader Azruddin Mohamed would be sworn in as Leader of the Opposition today, questions are now swirling over whether that historic event will actually take place.

The party’s release, issued late Sunday evening, boldly proclaimed that “tomorrow, history will be made,” hailing Mohamed’s rise as “the dawn of a new era in Guyana’s politics.” But within hours, government-aligned media outlets began reporting that the official order paper for today’s sitting of the National Assembly makes no mention of any plan to swear in an Opposition Leader, only the swearing-in of the 65 Members of Parliament following the recent elections.

The contrasting narratives, WIN’s message of victory and the official record’s silence, have created a wave of uncertainty and political speculation heading into today’s parliamentary session. In its statement, WIN described the coming moment as “a people’s revolution”, saying Mohamed’s elevation to Parliament would mark “a triumph of truth, love, and integrity over fear, control, and manipulation.”

The party accused the PPP of attempting to “silence what it feared most, change,” and pledged to bring a new kind of politics based on accountability, integrity, and national unity. But as of this morning, parliamentary sources confirmed that no official communication has been issued regarding Mohamed’s appointment as Opposition Leader.

As it is customary, such an announcement could only occur after the Speaker receives formal correspondence from the opposition benches confirming leadership alignment. Still, WIN officials maintain that the process is unfolding as expected, describing the reports as “a distraction” and insisting that Mohamed’s assumption of the role remains on track.

Political observers say the episode reflects a deeper struggle between a rising movement and the traditional political establishment. “WIN is claiming legitimacy through momentum,” one analyst said, “but the state apparatus is moving cautiously, maybe even strategically.”

As of press time, the Office of the Clerk of the National Assembly had not issued any official clarification, leaving the public and the media waiting for answers. For now, Guyana watches closely: will November 3 mark the rise of a new Opposition, or another test of how power and process collide in the nation’s politics?

