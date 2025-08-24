Sunday, August 24, 2025
HomeArticlesFORWARD GUYANA MOVEMENT ACCUSES PPP/C OF USING CASH GRANT DATA FOR 'ELECTION...
ArticlesCrimeELECTIONS 2025NewsPolitics

FORWARD GUYANA MOVEMENT ACCUSES PPP/C OF USING CASH GRANT DATA FOR ‘ELECTION MARKETING’

By HGPTV
0
1085

Georgetown, Guyana – August 24, 2025 – Have you recieved a call from an unblocked number? Inquiring about whether you received government cash grant? And asked to support the People’s Progressive Party at the upcoming General and Regional Elections? Well one political party is of the view that this new trend is an invasion of privacy.

Forward Guyana Movement has written to international election observer missions, alleging that the ruling People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) is misusing government cash grant data to solicit votes ahead of the upcoming national elections.

In a letter signed by party leader Amanza Walton-Desir, Forward Guyana claimed that citizens who registered for the Ministry of Finance’s 2024 cash grant programme are now receiving political calls linked to the PPP/C. According to reports, the calls came from numbers including +592-761-8532 and +592-761-9361, with citizens being asked whether they intended to support the ruling party.

Walton-Desir argued that this practice represents a serious abuse of state resources and undermines the principle of free and fair elections, noting that using government-held personal data for partisan purposes violates both the purpose for which the data was collected and citizens’ fundamental rights.

The letter cited international standards that forbid the use of state resources for partisan gain, including the OAS Inter-American Democratic Charter, the OSCE/Venice Commission Guidelines, the Carter Center’s Electoral Standards, and United Nations principles such as Article 21 of the UDHR and ICCPR General Comment 25, all of which affirm citizens’ rights to elections free from coercion and undue influence.

It also pointed to Guyana’s own Data Protection Act of 2023, which requires that personal data be used only for the purpose it was collected, and the Representation of the People Act, which criminalises undue influence and coercion in elections. While no monetary inducement was offered, the party argued that the use of cash grant data to contact voters constitutes an unfair advantage tied to a state-administered programme.

Forward Guyana has called on observer missions to urgently investigate the allegations, monitor government communications, and issue recommendations to safeguard the independence of the electoral process. “The credibility of the upcoming elections depends on swift action to prevent the abuse of state resources,” Walton-Desir wrote, urging international missions to treat the matter as a priority.

Previous article
POLICE HUNT VENEZUELAN SUSPECT AFTER GUYANESE PORTER STABBED TO DEATH
Next article
GOVERNMENT PROMISES SWIFT REBUILDING OF KWAKWANI SECONDARY SCHOOL AFTER FIRE
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

Mechanic broadsided with cutlass, robbed of gold chain by bandits

GOVERNMENT FEARS “PATTERN” OF FOREIGN INTERFERENCE WITH MOHAMED BEFORE ELECTIONS— ...