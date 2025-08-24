WIN PARTY CONFIRMS INJURED AGENTS RECOVERING AFTER EAST COAST DEMERARA CRASH

Georgetown, Guyana – August 24, 2025 – A road accident on the East Coast of Demerara involving vehicles transporting ballot boxes left several political party agents nursing injuries on Friday, August 22, 2025. Among those injured were three representatives of the WIN Party, who were traveling with other political agents in a vehicle carrying ballot boxes from Berbice to Georgetown.



The Guyana Police Force has since confirmed that all ballot boxes reached the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) headquarters safely, ensuring the security of the ballots was not compromised.

The injured WIN Party members were initially rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where they received emergency care. They were later transferred to a private medical facility with the support of WIN Party officials.

WIN’s Presidential Candidate, Mr. Azruddin Mohamed, personally visited the injured agents, offering words of comfort and assuring them of the party’s full support. On Saturday, the WIN Party confirmed that all three injured members have since been discharged and are recovering at home.

In a statement, the WIN Party extended “heartfelt wishes for a full and speedy recovery to all those affected by the accident.” The party also thanked medical staff for their swift response and reiterated its confidence in the secure handling of the ballot boxes.

The incident has left many reflecting on the risks faced by those working behind the scenes of the election process.

