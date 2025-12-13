Saturday, December 13, 2025
HomeCrimePOLICE BREAK SILENCE: OVER $100M IN CASH AND GOLD SEIZED,THREE ARRESTED BY...
CrimeNews

POLICE BREAK SILENCE: OVER $100M IN CASH AND GOLD SEIZED,THREE ARRESTED BY SOCU – CHARGES PENDING

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
4

By: Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News |

The Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) has dismantled what authorities describe as a major suspected gold smuggling and money laundering operation in Bartica, Region Seven, resulting in the arrest of three men and the seizure of cash and gold valued at more than $130 million.

In a press release circulated to select media houses, SOCU said the intelligence-driven operation was carried out over several days, beginning on Tuesday, December 9, 2025, at multiple locations within the Bartica area.

According to investigators, more than $32 million in cash was seized along with quantities of gold valued at in excess of $100 million. The items are believed to be connected to the attempted purchase and movement of undeclared gold.

The suspects have been identified as Eon Ricardo Ferrier, also known as “Blacks,” Munesh Chatterpaul, and Latchman Malloo. SOCU said the men had been under active surveillance for an extended period, with support from both local and international law enforcement partners.

The agency further alleged that the suspects are linked to illicit gold trading networks and may have been financed by, or operating on behalf of, larger gold interests. However, prominent gold dealer Azruddin Mohamed has categorically denied any association with the individuals arrested.

Mohamed dismissed claims that the suspects were acting on his behalf or had any financial or operational connection to him, describing such assertions as false and misleading.

SOCU confirmed that the three men remain in custody and are cooperating with ongoing investigations. The agency emphasized that the operation forms part of a broader national effort to dismantle organized criminal networks involved in illegal gold trading, smuggling, and related financial crimes.

Investigations remain ongoing as authorities pursue additional leads linked to the alleged network.

Previous article
“ SHOULDERS “ REMANDED TO JAIL FOR BREAK -IN AT MINISTRY OF HOME AFFAIRS
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

Man who confesses to cops about “ganja” in his pockets changes...

FETUS FOUND IN CITY DRAIN