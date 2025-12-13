POLICE BREAK SILENCE: OVER $100M IN CASH AND GOLD SEIZED,THREE ARRESTED BY SOCU – CHARGES PENDING

By: Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News |

The Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) has dismantled what authorities describe as a major suspected gold smuggling and money laundering operation in Bartica, Region Seven, resulting in the arrest of three men and the seizure of cash and gold valued at more than $130 million.

In a press release circulated to select media houses, SOCU said the intelligence-driven operation was carried out over several days, beginning on Tuesday, December 9, 2025, at multiple locations within the Bartica area.

According to investigators, more than $32 million in cash was seized along with quantities of gold valued at in excess of $100 million. The items are believed to be connected to the attempted purchase and movement of undeclared gold.

The suspects have been identified as Eon Ricardo Ferrier, also known as “Blacks,” Munesh Chatterpaul, and Latchman Malloo. SOCU said the men had been under active surveillance for an extended period, with support from both local and international law enforcement partners.

The agency further alleged that the suspects are linked to illicit gold trading networks and may have been financed by, or operating on behalf of, larger gold interests. However, prominent gold dealer Azruddin Mohamed has categorically denied any association with the individuals arrested.

Mohamed dismissed claims that the suspects were acting on his behalf or had any financial or operational connection to him, describing such assertions as false and misleading.

SOCU confirmed that the three men remain in custody and are cooperating with ongoing investigations. The agency emphasized that the operation forms part of a broader national effort to dismantle organized criminal networks involved in illegal gold trading, smuggling, and related financial crimes.

Investigations remain ongoing as authorities pursue additional leads linked to the alleged network.

