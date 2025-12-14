THE NON-APPOINTMENT OF AN OPPOSTION WILL HUMBUG THE WORK OF PARLIAMENTARY COMMITTEES- MP SINGH-LEWIS

By: Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News|

Member of Parliament Natasha Singh-Lewis has warned that the continued failure to appoint a Leader of the Opposition is undermining the effective functioning of Guyana’s parliamentary system, particularly the work of key parliamentary committees.

Since the convening of the 13th Parliament on November 3, 2025, no Leader of the Opposition has been elected or sworn in, despite explicit constitutional provisions outlined in Article 184(1) of the Constitution of Guyana. That article requires a majority of non-government Members of Parliament to elect the Leader of the Opposition.

Speaking to HGPTV Nightly News outside the High Court, Singh-Lewis—who supports the We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) party and presumptive Opposition Leader Azruddin Mohamed—accused Speaker of the National Assembly Manzoor Nadir of failing to execute his constitutional responsibility.

She described what she termed “non-action” by the Speaker, arguing that his failure to convene a meeting of non-government MPs to elect an Opposition Leader has stalled parliamentary business.

According to Singh-Lewis, the absence of an Opposition Leader has led to significant delays in the National Assembly, particularly in establishing and operating parliamentary committees responsible for oversight and accountability.

She contended that these committees are vital to scrutinising government policy, public spending, and national legislation, and warned that their paralysis weakens democratic representation.

“The Constitution requires Members of Parliament to represent the people of Guyana,” Singh-Lewis said, adding that the prolonged delay has effectively prevented the Opposition from fulfilling its role.

The WIN parliamentarian further accused the governing People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) of benefiting from the stalemate, asserting that the lack of an Opposition Leader obstructs scrutiny and weakens democratic checks and balances.

Under the Constitution, the Leader of the Opposition remains in office unless removed under specific conditions set out in Article 184(2). These include removal by a resolution supported by a majority of non-government MPs, or by the officeholder’s refusal to perform the role’s functions. The constitutional framework is designed to ensure continuity, stability, and accountability within Parliament.

The Constitution also provides that the Leader of the Opposition does not automatically vacate the office upon the dissolution of Parliament ahead of a general election, reinforcing the importance of uninterrupted parliamentary oversight.

WIN Leader Azruddin Mohamed has since declared that the deadline for the Speaker to convene a meeting on the election of an Opposition Leader has expired. He has indicated that legal action will be pursued should the Speaker continue to delay compliance with constitutional requirements.

The ongoing impasse has intensified political debate and raised growing concerns among observers about the impact on parliamentary governance, legislative oversight, and democratic accountability.

