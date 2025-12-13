Saturday, December 13, 2025
“ SHOULDERS “ REMANDED TO JAIL FOR BREAK -IN AT MINISTRY OF HOME AFFAIRS

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
By: Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News |

A 48-year-old unemployed man has been remanded to prison after admitting to a series of break-and-enter offences, including a burglary at the Ministry of Home Affairs, according to the Guyana Police Force.

The accused has been identified as Neil Medas, also known as “Shoulders,” who police say has no fixed place of residence. Medas was charged with five counts of break-and-enter and larceny in connection with incidents that allegedly occurred on Monday, December 8, 2025.

Medas appeared before the court on Wednesday, where he pleaded guilty to all charges. He was subsequently remanded to prison, and the matters were adjourned to January 7, 2026.

Police investigations revealed that several items were removed from the Ministry of Home Affairs during the break-in, including two HP laptops, an Apple iPad, an Amazon tablet, and two Canon cameras. Additional items recovered from the suspect included beverages, toiletries, clothing, and a knife.

The incident was discovered after an on-duty police rank observed suspicious activity on a closed-circuit television monitor while stationed at the south-western guard hut of the ministry’s compound. The officer reportedly saw a man wearing a hoodie inside the middle flat of the building, within the Immigration Support Services Department, carrying a haversack.

An immediate alert was raised, and two additional ranks responded to the scene. Using a key secured at the guard hut, the officers entered the building through the southern access point. However, the suspect had already fled and was not located at that time.

The matter was later reported to the Brickdam Police Station. Upon further inspection, responding ranks discovered that the Personnel Office on the middle flat of the building had been ransacked.

Police said Medas was later arrested on Charlotte Street, Georgetown. During questioning, he reportedly confessed to the offences.

Investigations into the series of break-ins are ongoing.

Hgp Nightly News Staff
