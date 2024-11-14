Friday, November 15, 2024
PNC/R KEEPING A CLOSE EYE ON THE PPP/C AHEAD OF 2025 ELECTIONS, 2020 ELECTIONS SHENANIGANS MUST NOT REOCCUR – NORTON

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
Aubrey Norton, the leader of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNC/R), has stated that the issues surrounding the 2020 elections must not happen again. He emphasized that his party maintains vigilant oversight of its opponents to ensure a fair and transparent electoral process in future contests. Travis Chase will provide further insights into Norton’s statements and the measures the PNC/R plans to implement.

