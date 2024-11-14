PNC/R KEEPING A CLOSE EYE ON THE PPP/C AHEAD OF 2025 ELECTIONS, 2020 ELECTIONS SHENANIGANS MUST NOT REOCCUR – NORTON

Aubrey Norton, the leader of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNC/R), has stated that the issues surrounding the 2020 elections must not happen again. He emphasized that his party maintains vigilant oversight of its opponents to ensure a fair and transparent electoral process in future contests. Travis Chase will provide further insights into Norton’s statements and the measures the PNC/R plans to implement.
Most Popular
Recent Comments
POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP on
POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP on
OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT on