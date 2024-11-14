GUYANA POLICE SERGEANT ARRESTED IN THE USA, ‘HE’S DIRECTLY INVOLVED IN THE DRUG TRADE IN GUYANA’ – SOURCE

Travis Chase reports that a policeman has been arrested in the United States of America due to his involvement in the drug trade originating from Guyana. This arrest highlights ongoing concerns about the international implications of drug trafficking activities tied to Guyanese nationals. Further details on the case and its ramifications are being followed up.
