Sunday, July 6, 2025
‘WE ARE NOT DEAD’: NORTON SAYS APNU IS BACK IN THE FIGHT, PROMISES PEOPLE-FIRST GOVERNMENT

GEORGETOWN, Guyana – “Those who believe we were dead were mistaken.” That was the defiant message from Aubrey Norton, APNU’s Presidential Candidate, as he addressed a crowd of party faithful on Sunday night at the official launch of his campaign at the Square of the Revolution.

With Vybz Kartel’s “God is the Greatest” blaring over the speakers as he took the stage, Norton pushed back against claims that his party has lost relevance. He told supporters that APNU is gaining ground and will be in fighting form by the time Guyanese head to the polls in September.

“We are a strong political party. We are a strong political force,” Norton declared. “We beat them before and we will beat them again.”

Norton acknowledged that some had written the party off, but said its base remains solid and energized. He promised that once Guyanese see the lineup of APNU’s candidates on Nomination Day, confidence in the coalition’s readiness to govern will grow.

“After Nomination Day, the choice will be easier. We have a people-centered development plan, and we are going to make that known across this country,” he said.

Norton framed the upcoming election as a fight not just for power, but for fairness. He accused the ruling People’s Progressive Party (PPP) of using fear and partisanship to maintain control, even as oil revenues offer a once-in-a-generation opportunity to transform Guyana’s economy.

“Time up! Time up for the PPP!” Norton shouted. “They govern by fear, but when you are confronting a regime like the PPP, you must stand up and not be afraid.”

He told the crowd that the PPP’s handling of the country’s oil wealth has failed to benefit ordinary citizens, and said APNU would take a different approach—focused on equity, job creation, and regional development.

At the core of APNU’s plan, Norton said, are major investments in agriculture, education, health, and jobs. He argued that food insecurity and high prices are the result of an imbalanced agricultural model that concentrates production in too few regions.

“If three or four regions are providing all the food for Guyanese, obviously there will be shortages—and when there are shortages, prices go up,” he explained. “We are saying to you that every region will have a sustainable agricultural programme, producing what they need.”

He also took aim at the high cost of living and lack of meaningful job creation, saying the government has failed to act while citizens struggle to make ends meet. Under an APNU administration, Norton said, job creation will be prioritized, with a focus on agriculture and youth employment.

In a speech full of energy and pointed criticism, Norton positioned himself and his party as the antidote to what he described as years of partisan governance and corruption. The tone of the event made clear that APNU is seeking to reignite its base and re-establish itself as a serious contender in an election that will test the country’s political and economic direction.

HGPTV
