Sunday, July 6, 2025
HomeArticles“PEOPLE FIRST”: APNU PROMISES 35% SALARY HIKE, TAX RELIEF, AND SENIOR SUPPORT...
ArticlesELECTIONS 2025Politics

“PEOPLE FIRST”: APNU PROMISES 35% SALARY HIKE, TAX RELIEF, AND SENIOR SUPPORT IF ELECTED

By HGPTV
0
156

GEORGETOWN, Guyana – In a bold promise aimed at winning over the working class, APNU’s Vice Presidential Candidate Juretha Fernandes told supporters on Saturday that a future government led by Aubrey Norton would give public servants a 35% salary increase and significantly raise the income tax threshold—from $130,000 to $400,000.

The announcement came during APNU’s official campaign launch, held in Georgetown, where Fernandes sought to position the party as a champion of everyday Guyanese, especially in the face of what she described as the PPP government’s failure to translate national wealth into real improvements for citizens.

“We are spending trillions, but who is benefitting?” she asked the crowd. “We’re not just talking—we are guaranteeing you that these measures are possible. We have the oil resources, and we will manage them efficiently.”

The proposals, if implemented, would represent one of the most significant shifts in public sector compensation and tax policy in recent years. The current administration has made annual incremental adjustments to salaries and the tax threshold but has been criticised by some for not moving fast enough to improve living standards despite the country’s growing oil revenue.

Fernandes said the proposed salary increase is not only affordable but overdue. “It’s time public servants get their fair share,” she declared, adding that under APNU, fiscal policy would be “people-centered, not contractor-centered.”

The party is also pledging direct cash support to Guyana’s elderly population. According to Fernandes, senior citizens would each receive a $100,000 “financial empowerment boost” if the opposition wins the next election. She framed it as part of a broader effort to provide dignity and security to those who built the country through decades of labour.

This latest suite of promises comes as Guyana heads into an election period shaped by economic transformation, rising inequality, and growing frustration among segments of the population who feel left behind in the oil boom.

Fernandes’ speech signals APNU’s strategy: appeal directly to wage earners, pensioners, and families struggling to cope with rising costs—while framing the government as disconnected from the real needs of the population.

Whether the promises will be enough to shift public opinion remains to be seen, but one thing is clear: APNU is betting that bold pledges and a call for equity will resonate with voters in a country standing at the crossroads of wealth and want.

Previous article
WHY GUYANA DESPERATELY NEEDS ITS FIRST PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE
Next article
$1M FOR EVERY GUYANESE? APNU SAYS DIRECT OIL TRANSFERS KEY TO ENDING POVERTY
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

Labourer beaten with metal pipe on roadway for allegedly stealing zinc...

Two more confirmed COVID-19 cases within 24 hours