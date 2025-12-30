Tuesday, December 30, 2025
HomeArticlesFLOODING YEAR AFTER YEAR: JORDAN SAYS PPP’S DRAINAGE SPENDING HAS FAILED
ArticlesInfrastructureNewsPolitics

FLOODING YEAR AFTER YEAR: JORDAN SAYS PPP’S DRAINAGE SPENDING HAS FAILED

By HGPTV
0
35

HGP Nightly News – Opposition Member of Parliament Vinceroy Jordan has accused the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) Government of prolonged mismanagement and governance failure, claiming that repeated flooding across Guyana is the result of poor planning rather than uncontrollable natural forces.

In a strongly worded statement, Jordan alleged that despite tens of billions of dollars being spent on drainage and irrigation since thaqe PPP returned to office in 2020, flood-prone communities continue to suffer the same devastation year after year. He claimed the Ministry of Agriculture and its agencies have failed to translate record budgetary allocations into meaningful flood protection.

Jordan pointed specifically to communities such as Black Bush Polder, which he said has once again been left submerged, with farmers recording heavy losses and residents facing damaged homes and disrupted livelihoods. According to the MP, these flooding events are not unexpected and should not be treated as emergencies, arguing instead that they are predictable outcomes of a flawed system.

He claimed that the government has repeatedly highlighted large sums allocated for drainage and irrigation in successive national budgets, yet the results on the ground tell a different story. Jordan alleged that between 2020 and 2021, billions were channelled through agencies such as the NDIA and MMA-ADA for flood control works and emergency interventions.

He further claimed that in 2021 alone, approximately $12 billion was allocated for drainage and irrigation, followed by additional emergency spending after widespread flooding.

According to Jordan, the trend continued in 2022 with a further $13 billion budgeted for drainage infrastructure, mobile pumps, and canal upgrades, and escalated sharply in subsequent years.

He alleged that around $20 billion was spent in 2023, that the Ministry of Agriculture reported over $98.7 billion spent on drainage and irrigation in 2024, and that the 2025 National Budget allocated an unprecedented $104.6 billion for drainage and irrigation, making it the largest single component of the agriculture sector’s budget.

Despite these figures, Jordan claimed flooding persists in the same communities, raising serious questions about accountability and value for money. He alleged that farmers in Black Bush Polder continue to lose millions of dollars annually, while residents in multiple regions face repeated inundation every rainy season.

Jordan further claimed that the government’s approach has been largely reactive, accusing authorities of relying on mobile pumps after communities are already flooded, issuing relief announcements after losses have occurred, and recycling promises during every budget cycle without delivering durable solutions.

According to the MP, effective flood mitigation requires long-term, climate-resilient planning grounded in engineering rather than politics. He claimed Guyana urgently needs properly designed drainage systems suited to present and future rainfall patterns, fully operational pump stations, regular desilting and maintenance of canals, transparent oversight of projects, and a decisive shift away from ad hoc responses.

After more than five years in office, Jordan argued that the government can no longer blame tides, rainfall, or climate variability for flooding, asserting that the recurring disasters reflect failures of governance and accountability.

He concluded by stating that residents of Black Bush Polder and other flood-prone communities deserve tangible results rather than repeated explanations, and said Guyanese taxpayers are entitled to see real returns on the billions spent in their name.

Previous article
DA SILVA COMMITTED FOR ALLEGED MURDER OF KENESHA VAUGHN
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

MANICKCHAND VOWS TO TACKLE GUYANA’S MOUNTAINS OF WASTE

Man shot while conversing with the mother of his child on...