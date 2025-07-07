Sunday, July 6, 2025
HomeArticles$1M FOR EVERY GUYANESE? APNU SAYS DIRECT OIL TRANSFERS KEY TO ENDING...
ArticlesELECTIONS 2025OIL AND GASPolitics

$1M FOR EVERY GUYANESE? APNU SAYS DIRECT OIL TRANSFERS KEY TO ENDING POVERTY

By HGPTV
0
135

GEORGETOWN, Guyana – Every Guyanese could receive $1 million under an APNU government. That was the bold commitment made Saturday evening by Dr. David Hinds, Executive Member of the Working People’s Alliance (WPA), at the APNU campaign launch held at the Square of the Revolution.

According to Hinds, the proposal—rooted in years of advocacy by his party—is based on a recommendation made by economist Professor Clive Thomas, who argued as early as 2018 that direct cash transfers from Guyana’s oil revenue are both possible and sustainable.

“We are not talking about handouts—we’re talking about justice,” Hinds told the crowd. “We believe that by 2025, each Guyanese should be entitled to one million dollars. Not $100,000. That’s frek. We’re talking about a real investment in people.”

The promise of a million-dollar cash transfer to every citizen comes amid growing national debate about how the country’s new oil wealth is being managed, and who is benefitting from it. Guyana’s economy has grown rapidly in recent years, but many citizens still struggle with low wages, high prices, and inadequate access to basic services.

Hinds said that an APNU government would pursue poverty eradication in two main ways: first, by ensuring workers are paid a living wage through meaningful negotiations with trade unions; and second, by passing legislation to guarantee that a portion of the oil money reaches citizens directly.

“We’re going to restore collective bargaining in this country,” he said. “We will sit with the unions and decide together what a fair wage looks like. The Guyanese worker cannot survive on what they’re currently earning. They need a government that’s on their side.”

He argued that the PPP government has failed to share the benefits of the oil boom with the population, and that the time has come for a new model—one that puts people first and moves beyond piecemeal cash grants.

The idea of direct cash transfers has gained traction in political and academic circles in Guyana, particularly as oil revenues continue to rise. But it remains controversial, with critics warning of inflation, dependency, and misuse. Hinds dismissed those concerns, saying a well-regulated system can ensure transparency and fairness.

“This isn’t a dream. It’s not utopia. It’s possible, and it’s necessary,” he said.

The APNU’s campaign message is shaping up to be centered on economic justice, wealth redistribution, and social protection—framing the upcoming election as a choice between continued inequality and a more inclusive path forward.

Whether voters see the $1 million promise as visionary or unrealistic, it’s clear that the party is betting big on the idea that Guyanese deserve—and are ready for—more.

Previous article
“PEOPLE FIRST”: APNU PROMISES 35% SALARY HIKE, TAX RELIEF, AND SENIOR SUPPORT IF ELECTED
Next article
‘NO MORE BUYING CONTRACTS’: APNU PROMISES CLEAN BREAK FOR CONTRACTORS AND SMALL BUSINESSES
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

“WATER IS OUR MOST PRECIOUS NATURAL RESOURCE” – HON BULKAN

YOU CAN BE PAID IF YOU HELP THWART CRIMINAL ACTIVITIES