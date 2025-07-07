$1M FOR EVERY GUYANESE? APNU SAYS DIRECT OIL TRANSFERS KEY TO ENDING POVERTY

GEORGETOWN, Guyana – Every Guyanese could receive $1 million under an APNU government. That was the bold commitment made Saturday evening by Dr. David Hinds, Executive Member of the Working People’s Alliance (WPA), at the APNU campaign launch held at the Square of the Revolution.

According to Hinds, the proposal—rooted in years of advocacy by his party—is based on a recommendation made by economist Professor Clive Thomas, who argued as early as 2018 that direct cash transfers from Guyana’s oil revenue are both possible and sustainable.

“We are not talking about handouts—we’re talking about justice,” Hinds told the crowd. “We believe that by 2025, each Guyanese should be entitled to one million dollars. Not $100,000. That’s frek. We’re talking about a real investment in people.”

The promise of a million-dollar cash transfer to every citizen comes amid growing national debate about how the country’s new oil wealth is being managed, and who is benefitting from it. Guyana’s economy has grown rapidly in recent years, but many citizens still struggle with low wages, high prices, and inadequate access to basic services.

Hinds said that an APNU government would pursue poverty eradication in two main ways: first, by ensuring workers are paid a living wage through meaningful negotiations with trade unions; and second, by passing legislation to guarantee that a portion of the oil money reaches citizens directly.

“We’re going to restore collective bargaining in this country,” he said. “We will sit with the unions and decide together what a fair wage looks like. The Guyanese worker cannot survive on what they’re currently earning. They need a government that’s on their side.”

He argued that the PPP government has failed to share the benefits of the oil boom with the population, and that the time has come for a new model—one that puts people first and moves beyond piecemeal cash grants.

The idea of direct cash transfers has gained traction in political and academic circles in Guyana, particularly as oil revenues continue to rise. But it remains controversial, with critics warning of inflation, dependency, and misuse. Hinds dismissed those concerns, saying a well-regulated system can ensure transparency and fairness.

“This isn’t a dream. It’s not utopia. It’s possible, and it’s necessary,” he said.

The APNU’s campaign message is shaping up to be centered on economic justice, wealth redistribution, and social protection—framing the upcoming election as a choice between continued inequality and a more inclusive path forward.

Whether voters see the $1 million promise as visionary or unrealistic, it’s clear that the party is betting big on the idea that Guyanese deserve—and are ready for—more.

Like this: Like Loading...