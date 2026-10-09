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PENSIONER SAYS SEXUAL OFFENCE CASE DAMAGED REPUTATION, LIVELIHOOD

By HGPTV
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HGP NIGHTLY NEWS – “It affected me a great lot. Work, everything.” Those were the words of 65-year-old Neil Fredericks after walking out of the Berbice High Court a free man on Thursday, following his acquittal on two child sexual offence charges.

An emotional Fredericks expressed relief after a 12-member jury returned not-guilty verdicts on both counts, ending a case he said had taken a significant toll on his reputation and livelihood.

“I feel so good,” Fredericks told reporters outside the courthouse. The New Amsterdam pensioner, who worked as a heavy-duty vehicle operator, said the allegations affected his ability to work and how he was viewed within his community.

“Seeing that people you love and that you try to help out in this life try to sink you. It affected me a great lot. Work, everything. I would like to say thank the Lord,” he said.

Fredericks maintained that he is well known in the community and said many persons could attest to his character. He also thanked his attorney following the verdict.

His trial began earlier this week before Justice Peter Hugh at the Berbice High Court.Fredericks had pleaded not guilty to sexual activity with a child under 16 and rape of a child under 16.

The prosecution alleged that the offences occurred between March 2020 and October 2021 and involved a child who was reportedly between 10 and 11 years old at the time.

When proceedings resumed on Thursday, the jury retired to consider the case before returning not-guilty verdicts on both charges.

Justice Hugh subsequently discharged the jury and told Fredericks he was free to leave. Fredericks was represented by attorney Charlyn Artiga, while prosecutor Marisa Edwards appeared for the State.

Meanwhile, the child’s family reportedly indicated following the verdict that they intend to explore further legal action.

Photo: Kaieteur News.

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