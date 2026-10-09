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KARIMBAKSH SENT ON LEAVE PENDING SEXUAL ASSAULT PROBE

By HGPTV
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HGP NIGHTLY NEWS – Deputy Commissioner of Police and Head of the Special Organised Crime Unit, Fizal Karimbaksh, has been sent on leave pending the outcome of an investigation into allegations of rape and threatening behaviour made against him.


The Guyana Police Force announced the decision on Thursday, following mounting public scrutiny over Karimbaksh remaining on active duty while allegations against him were being investigated.


According to the Force, Police Commissioner Clifton Hicken established a team to conduct what it described as a thorough investigation after receiving the report.


The female police officer who made the allegations has also been removed from SOCU Headquarters and seconded to Regional Police Division 4 ‘A’.


The Police Force said the allegations are being treated with the seriousness they warrant and pledged that the investigation will be conducted professionally and impartially, in accordance with established procedures.


It also said due process will be afforded to all parties involved.


Karimbaksh’s placement on leave follows calls from several quarters for him to be removed from operational duties while the allegations are investigated.


The allegations against the senior police officer have not been proven, and no finding of wrongdoing has been made against him.


Police said the investigation remains ongoing and further information will be released as necessary.

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