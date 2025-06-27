Friday, June 27, 2025
HomeNewsPAY HIKE FOR PUBLIC SERVANTS BEFORE ELECTIONS,JAGDEO SAYS ARRANGEMENTS BEING MADE
NewsPolitics

PAY HIKE FOR PUBLIC SERVANTS BEFORE ELECTIONS,JAGDEO SAYS ARRANGEMENTS BEING MADE

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
97

Jagdeo Says Public Servants Will Receive 2025 Retroactive Salary Increase Before Elections

By Tiana Cole | HGP Nightly News

Vice President and PPP General Secretary Bharrat Jagdeo has assured that public servants will receive their retroactive 2025 salary increase before the September 1 general elections.

Speaking at his weekly press conference on Thursday, Jagdeo said that Finance Minister Dr. Ashni Singh has already been engaged on the matter.

“It has to be before… I hope Ashni pays it before. It doesn’t make sense to pay public servants after [the election],” Jagdeo said.

The 8% salary increase, retroactive to January 1, 2025, was formally agreed upon in December 2024 as part of a Collective Labour Agreement between the Government and the Guyana Public Service Union (GPSU).

In addition to public servants, teachers will also benefit from a multi-year salary adjustment package which includes:

  • 10% increase for 2024
  • 8% increase for 2025
  • 9% increase for 2026

The announcement comes amid mounting pressure from union bodies and frontline workers, who have repeatedly called for timely payments in light of rising living costs and inflation. With elections just over two months away, the PPP/C government appears keen to honor its wage commitments ahead of the polls.

Previous article
‘WE NEVER HAD A PROBLEM WITH THE LOGO BEFORE’,WIIN PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE SPEAKS ON USE OF JAGUAR LOGO
Next article
55.51 % of students scored 50 per cent or higher in Maths, Minister Manickchand lauds 2025 performance
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

Incarcerated Dads share meal with Children, relatives for Father’s Day

CONSTRUCTION OF BUILDING ON INDEPENDENCE BOULEVARD THAT BLOCKED RESIDENTS’ ACCESS TO...