PAY HIKE FOR PUBLIC SERVANTS BEFORE ELECTIONS,JAGDEO SAYS ARRANGEMENTS BEING MADE

Jagdeo Says Public Servants Will Receive 2025 Retroactive Salary Increase Before Elections

By Tiana Cole | HGP Nightly News

Vice President and PPP General Secretary Bharrat Jagdeo has assured that public servants will receive their retroactive 2025 salary increase before the September 1 general elections.

Speaking at his weekly press conference on Thursday, Jagdeo said that Finance Minister Dr. Ashni Singh has already been engaged on the matter.

“It has to be before… I hope Ashni pays it before. It doesn’t make sense to pay public servants after [the election],” Jagdeo said.

The 8% salary increase, retroactive to January 1, 2025, was formally agreed upon in December 2024 as part of a Collective Labour Agreement between the Government and the Guyana Public Service Union (GPSU).

In addition to public servants, teachers will also benefit from a multi-year salary adjustment package which includes:

10% increase for 2024

8% increase for 2025

9% increase for 2026

The announcement comes amid mounting pressure from union bodies and frontline workers, who have repeatedly called for timely payments in light of rising living costs and inflation. With elections just over two months away, the PPP/C government appears keen to honor its wage commitments ahead of the polls.

