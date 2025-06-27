55.51 % of students scored 50 per cent or higher in Maths, Minister Manickchand lauds 2025 performance

Record Gains in 2025 NGSA Results, But Concerns Remain Over Nationwide Education Quality

By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News

Despite historical challenges in mathematics, 55.51% of students scored 50% or higher in the 2025 National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) — the highest national math pass rate on record, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Education on Wednesday.

The data reveals a significant upward trend across all core subjects:

Mathematics: 55.51% (up from 42.12% in 2015)

55.51% (up from 42.12% in 2015) English: 69.25% (up from 45.88% in 2015)

69.25% (up from 45.88% in 2015) Social Studies: 64.77% (up from 46.5% in 2015)

64.77% (up from 46.5% in 2015) Science: 63.7% (up from 42.12% in 2015)

Delivering the report, Minister of Education Priya Manickchand noted that the overall national pass rate has climbed from 49% to 63%, signaling progress in education delivery and performance.

“We now have 63% of our children passing all subjects,” she said.

This year, 15,784 students sat the NGSA. Notably:

472 students scored full marks in Mathematics

228 students achieved full marks in Science

93 students earned full marks in English

55 students attained full marks in Social Studies

President Irfaan Ali, in a video message, congratulated the nation’s top performers and encouraged all students — including those who did not earn a place at top-tier secondary schools — to remain hopeful and determined.

“Do not use these results as the sole basis to define your future. Life is filled with moments of both accomplishment and disappointment,” President Ali advised.

He also called on parents to remain supportive, emphasizing that the NGSA is not the ultimate determinant of a child’s destiny.

Meanwhile, Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton extended his congratulations but expressed concern over equity in the education system.

“While we celebrate those who excelled, we are concerned that the education system is not delivering high-quality education across all schools,” Norton stated. “We must ensure that all children, regardless of location, are equipped to matriculate.”

The 2025 results mark a high point in national academic performance, but also reignite calls for greater investment in educational equity, especially in under-resourced schools across the country.

