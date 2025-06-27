Friday, June 27, 2025
HomeEDUCATION55.51 % of students scored 50 per cent or higher in Maths,...
EDUCATIONNews

55.51 % of students scored 50 per cent or higher in Maths, Minister Manickchand lauds 2025 performance

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
171

Record Gains in 2025 NGSA Results, But Concerns Remain Over Nationwide Education Quality

By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News

Despite historical challenges in mathematics, 55.51% of students scored 50% or higher in the 2025 National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) — the highest national math pass rate on record, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Education on Wednesday.

The data reveals a significant upward trend across all core subjects:

  • Mathematics: 55.51% (up from 42.12% in 2015)
  • English: 69.25% (up from 45.88% in 2015)
  • Social Studies: 64.77% (up from 46.5% in 2015)
  • Science: 63.7% (up from 42.12% in 2015)

Delivering the report, Minister of Education Priya Manickchand noted that the overall national pass rate has climbed from 49% to 63%, signaling progress in education delivery and performance.

“We now have 63% of our children passing all subjects,” she said.

This year, 15,784 students sat the NGSA. Notably:

  • 472 students scored full marks in Mathematics
  • 228 students achieved full marks in Science
  • 93 students earned full marks in English
  • 55 students attained full marks in Social Studies

President Irfaan Ali, in a video message, congratulated the nation’s top performers and encouraged all students — including those who did not earn a place at top-tier secondary schools — to remain hopeful and determined.

“Do not use these results as the sole basis to define your future. Life is filled with moments of both accomplishment and disappointment,” President Ali advised.

He also called on parents to remain supportive, emphasizing that the NGSA is not the ultimate determinant of a child’s destiny.

Meanwhile, Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton extended his congratulations but expressed concern over equity in the education system.

“While we celebrate those who excelled, we are concerned that the education system is not delivering high-quality education across all schools,” Norton stated. “We must ensure that all children, regardless of location, are equipped to matriculate.”

The 2025 results mark a high point in national academic performance, but also reignite calls for greater investment in educational equity, especially in under-resourced schools across the country.

Previous article
PAY HIKE FOR PUBLIC SERVANTS BEFORE ELECTIONS,JAGDEO SAYS ARRANGEMENTS BEING MADE
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

Happy Diwali!

TEACHERS , STUDENTS ECSTATIC FOR RETURN TO FULL FLEDGED FACE TO...