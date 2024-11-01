Saturday, November 2, 2024
HomeNewsAGENCIES UNDER MINISTRY OF HOME AFFAIRS TO BE FULLY DIGITIZED BY 2025...
NewsPolitics

AGENCIES UNDER MINISTRY OF HOME AFFAIRS TO BE FULLY DIGITIZED BY 2025 – JAGDEO

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
56

The General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party Civic has announced that agencies under the Ministry of Home Affairs will soon undergo full automation as part of Guyana’s ongoing transition to a digital world. This move aims to enhance efficiency and modernize operations within the ministry. Antonio Dey provides further details.

Previous article
THOUSANDS GATHER TO WITNESS 50TH DIWALI MOTORCADE
Next article
GUYANESE MUST ENSURE GOOD ALWAYS PREVAIL OVER EVIL – PRESIDENT ALI
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

GUYANA REMEMBERS 11 LOST DURING CUBANA AIR ATTACK

HEALTH TEAM TO TRACKSIDE EFFECTS OF COVID-19 VACCINES IN GUYANESE