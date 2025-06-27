‘WE NEVER HAD A PROBLEM WITH THE LOGO BEFORE’,WIIN PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE SPEAKS ON USE OF JAGUAR LOGO

Jaguar Logo Sparks Controversy as WIIN Party Awaits Symbol Approval

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News

With 24 political parties, including Azurddin Muhamed’s “We Invest in Nationhood” (WIIN), having submitted their symbols for approval ahead of Nomination Day and Election Day, controversy continues to swirl around Muhammad’s party logo—the jaguar, Guyana’s national animal.

Chairman of the National Toshaos Council (NTC), Derek John, has formally written to Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) Chair Justice Claudette Singh, objecting to the jaguar’s use as a political symbol. In the letter, John described it as an “offensive desecration” of a sacred national symbol being repurposed for partisan politics.

This concern follows earlier objections by Robert Persaud, Chairman of the National Protected Areas Commission, who also argued that using the jaguar as a party emblem reduces its unifying value.

“Turning the jaguar into a party logo strips it of that shared meaning and reduces it to something small, partisan, and representative of only a few,” Persaud previously stated.

Speaking with reporters outside court on Thursday, presidential aspirant Azurddin Muhamed pushed back against the criticism.

“We never had a problem with the logo before. This is the first time. Come July 1st, I hope the logo is approved. It would be the first time it’s ever refused,” he said.

Muhamed defended the symbolism behind the jaguar, stating that it represents the kind of leadership his party embodies—agile, powerful, and relentlessly committed to improving the lives of all Guyanese citizens.

The final decision on symbol approvals is expected from GECOM by July 1, ahead of the July 14 Nomination Day. Election Day is set for September 1, 2025.

