Monday, August 18, 2025
HomeArticlesOVERSEAS GUYANESE TO CAST BALLOTS IN 20 COUNTRIES, GECOM CONFIRMS
ArticlesELECTIONS 2025NewsPolitics

OVERSEAS GUYANESE TO CAST BALLOTS IN 20 COUNTRIES, GECOM CONFIRMS

By HGPTV
0
1741

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA – With just two weeks before Guyana’s September 1 General and Regional Elections, the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has confirmed that it has finalized all arrangements for advance voting by the disciplined services and overseas electors.

Deputy Chief Election Officer Aneal Giddings reported that 10,481 members of the security forces are eligible to cast ballots on August 22, including 6,909 from the Police Force, 3,106 from the Defence Force, and 466 from the Prison Service.

He noted that ballots and supplies have been packaged for 83 voting locations nationwide, to be serviced by 67 ballot boxes. Some of those boxes will be airlifted into remote communities through a “hopscotch” system to guarantee access for all personnel.

On overseas voting, Giddings confirmed that 92 ballots were dispatched to 20 diplomatic missions, including those in Barbados, Brazil, Canada, China, India, South Africa, Suriname, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Trinidad and Tobago. He said two missions have already returned sealed ballot boxes under the custody of the Chief Election Officer, with political party agents witnessing the process. GECOM’s Chief Election Officer Vishnu Persaud assured that all logistical preparations are complete and that only “force majeure” could prevent the advance polls from taking place.

He stressed that ballot security remains a top priority, pointing to safeguards such as ID verification, photographic folios, and the use of indelible ink to guard against multiple voting.“Operationally, we are solidly ready,” Persaud declared, underscoring the Commission’s confidence in conducting the advance polls smoothly.

Previous article
POLICE PROBE TRAGIC HIGHWAY COLLISION: PARKED LORRY HAD NO REFLECTORS
Next article
PRESIDENT ALI OUTLINES MAJOR INFRASTRUCTURE AND ENERGY INVESTMENTS IN MANIFESTO
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

Head-of-State receives COVID-19 vaccine, urges all to become inoculated

Woman allegedly raped while asleep in bed