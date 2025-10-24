Friday, October 24, 2025
HomeArticlesNORTON TO TRUMP: 'CAPTURE THEM, DON’T BOMB THEM'
ArticlesCourtCrimeInternationalNewsPolitics

NORTON TO TRUMP: ‘CAPTURE THEM, DON’T BOMB THEM’

By HGPTV
0
347

GEORGETOWN – APNU Leader Aubrey Norton has delivered a fierce condemnation of the United States’ ongoing military strikes against suspected narco-trafficking boats offshore Venezuela, asserting that his party “would find it difficult to support such actions” that circumvent the judicial process. Norton’s stance places the APNU firmly against the use of lethal force outside the confines of international law.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Norton acknowledged that the APNU is anti-drug trafficking and wishes to see the illicit activity eliminated. However, he drew a critical line, citing the reported deaths of more than 20 persons thus far and the absence of any arrest or trial.

“The rule of law should prevail, both at the local level and at the international level. I do not think that anybody should be bombed just because they are labeled as narco-traffickers,” Norton stated.

Capture, Not Carnage

The Leader argued that the U.S. has the necessary resources and capacity to pursue a legal approach rather than a military one. “In fact, I believe that the United States has the capacity to capture them and bring them to trial.”

Norton’s comments align with international legal experts and human rights advocates who have criticized the strikes as potential violations of the UN Charter and the Law of the Sea. Experts have stressed that drug traffickers are fundamentally criminals who should be captured, not combatants who can be summarily killed.

Norton emphasized the political and diplomatic dangers: “I cannot ever support a situation where a sovereign state bombs people in a another sovereign state over so called drug trafficking. The APNU will have difficulty supporting that.” The statement highlights the APNU’s refusal to condone what critics are labeling as extrajudicial execution, even in the name of counter-narcotics efforts.

Previous article
TOOLS, NOT TALENT: MINISTER WARNS THAT FIRE SERVICE LEADERSHIP MUST CATCH UP TO BILLIONS INVESTED
Next article
APNU WARNS AGAINST MISINTERPRETATION IN JUDICIAL LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENTS
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

Inmate dies after being assaulted with brick in Lusignan Prison cell

Child found in unconscious condition, covered in mud at swampy area