Sunday, August 17, 2025
OVER 10,000 BALLOTS SET ASIDE FOR DISCIPLINED FORCES VOTE AHEAD OF ELECTIONS

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA – The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has confirmed that 10,481 ballots have been extracted for members of the Disciplined Forces to cast their votes on August 22, 2025, ahead of the upcoming General and Regional Elections.

The announcement was made by Deputy Chief Elections Officer Aneal Giddings at the start of a training session for media workers who will be covering the elections. He explained that special provisions are in place to ensure that soldiers, police officers, and prison officers can exercise their right to vote even though they will be on duty on elections day, September 1, 2025.

According to the figures released, the Guyana Police Force will receive the largest share of ballots with 6,909 allocated. The Guyana Defence Force will account for 3,106, while the Guyana Prison Service has been allocated 466. Only members of the Disciplined Forces who are over the age of 18, registered, and listed on the official voters’ list for their service will be allowed to cast their ballots on August 22.

Giddings also clarified that those who do not manage to vote on the early date will not be disenfranchised. They will still be able to vote in their respective areas on September 1, when the rest of the country heads to the polls.

The early voting arrangement has been a long-standing feature of Guyana’s elections process, designed to balance the critical role security forces play in safeguarding the polls while ensuring they too have a say in choosing the country’s leadership.

