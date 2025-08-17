JAGDEO TELLS MAHAICA CROWD: PPP DELIVERS, OPPOSITION DIVIDES

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA – People’s Progressive Party (PPP) General Secretary and Vice President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, has defended his party’s track record in government while accusing the opposition of relying on racial politics rather than offering concrete plans for development.

Speaking at a public meeting at Mahaica Market Square on the East Coast of Demerara, Jagdeo said Guyanese have seen improvements since the PPP returned to office in 2020. He argued that the opposition A Partnership for National Unity+Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) coalition has “no plan for the future” and instead attempts to win support by dividing people along racial lines.

Referencing the coalition’s 2015–2020 term, Jagdeo told the gathering that Guyanese had not forgotten “those five years” and said many of the promises made then went unfulfilled. He contended that Afro-Guyanese citizens, in particular, have experienced more progress under the PPP than under previous PNC-led governments.

The Vice President outlined several measures his administration has introduced since 2020, including the removal of new taxes, significant tax cuts, and direct support to households. He noted that the reinstated Because We Care cash grant now places approximately $11 billion annually into the hands of families, benefitting around 200,000 children. Other initiatives include a $100,000 newborn grant, increases in pensions and public assistance, and periodic household cash distributions.

Jagdeo also pointed to future plans, such as a transportation grant—details of which he said will be announced shortly—as well as further tax reductions and continued investment in electricity, rice, mining, and fishing sectors. He argued that these policies show the PPP’s focus on inclusive development, saying the government works for “all Guyanese,” regardless of ethnicity or religion.

With elections approaching, Jagdeo contrasted the PPP’s programme with what he described as the opposition’s lack of achievements. He said the difference between the two sides will become clearer as campaigns intensify ahead of September’s vote.

