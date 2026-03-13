MINISTERS PARAG, WALROND, AND CANU CHIEF TARGET SCHOOL DRUG ISSUES

HGP Nightly News – The fight against drugs in Guyana’s schools is getting a new level of coordination.

Education Minister Sonia Parag and Home Affairs Minister Oneidge Walrond met Friday with Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit Director James Singh to hammer out a unified approach to a growing concern: narcotics finding their way into the hands of students.

Walrond shared details of the meeting on her Facebook page, describing the session as an effort to “advance a coordinated national approach to drug prevention in our schools.”

The strategy, she explained, hinges on collaboration between two critical sectors, education and law enforcement. By working together, the ministers hope to ensure that students receive accurate information and are empowered to make responsible choices.

CANU, as the frontline agency in drug enforcement, brings investigative and preventive expertise to the table. The Ministry of Education brings access to the students themselves, and the classroom settings where habits and attitudes are formed.

The meeting signals a recognition that the problem of drugs in schools cannot be solved by educators alone, nor by enforcement alone. It will take both, working in tandem.

No specific programs or timelines were announced following the meeting. But the message from the ministers is clear: the issue is on the table, the key players are engaged, and a coordinated response is taking shape.

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