OPR LAUNCHES PROBE INTO MISSING FIREARMS AT COVE & JOHN STATION

Security Breach: 7 Firearms and 68 Rounds Vanished from the Cove & John Police Station

By: Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News|

COVE AND JOHN, EAST COAST DEMERARA — The Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) has launched a high-level investigation into a significant security breach at the Cove and John Police Station (Regional Division 4 ‘C’). The probe follows the shocking discovery that seven firearms and a cache of ammunition have vanished from the station’s supposedly secure strong room.

The missing weaponry includes firearms lodged as police exhibits in both active and concluded court cases, raising serious concerns about the integrity of the judicial process.

The Disappearance by the Numbers

The discrepancy was officially confirmed during an audit on Wednesday, April 15, 2026. While initial handovers suggested a smaller loss, a full inventory revealed a much larger breach:

Missing Firearms: Seven in total, comprising four 9mm pistols and three .32 pistols .

Seven in total, comprising and . Ammunition: 68 rounds of assorted ammunition are also unaccounted for.

of assorted ammunition are also unaccounted for. The Timeline: The firearms had been lodged at the station since February 2026. Documentation reportedly already existed to transfer these weapons to the Tactical Services Unit (TSU) at Eve Leary before they disappeared.

Station Sergeant Under Arrest

A Police Station Sergeant (identified by sources as Sergeant Hitbarran) has been arrested and remains in custody as the primary person of interest.

Changing the Guard: Investigators are currently looking into reports that the officer allegedly changed the locks to the strong room shortly after assuming his duties at the division.

Investigators are currently looking into reports that the officer allegedly to the strong room shortly after assuming his duties at the division. Chain of Custody: Under police protocol, the station sergeant typically holds exclusive control over the exhibits room. OPR investigators have seized station records and taken multiple statements to determine if this was a solo act or if internal collusion played a role.

A Magician’s Den?

This incident is the latest in a troubling string of “vanishing” exhibits within the Guyana Police Force. From missing narcotics to firearms disappearing from secure rooms in Springlands and the TSU, veteran retired officers have criticized the force for what they call a “magician’s den” culture. The GPF has assured the public that it is pursuing all operational measures to recover the weapons, but for now, seven lethal firearms are back on the streets of the East Coast, and the question remains: who opened the door?

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