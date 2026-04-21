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DR. ADAMS SAYS MIDDLE EAST CRISIS FILLING GUYANA’S COFFERS DAILY, YET CITIZENS ARE FORCED TO WITHSTAND HIGH COSTS AT THE PUMP

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
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The “GY$1 Billion Daily” Windfall: Dr. Vincent Adams Demands Direct Relief for Guyanese

By: Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — In a stinging critique of the government’s economic management, former EPA Head and petroleum engineer Dr. Vincent Adams has exposed what he calls a “striking paradox” in Guyana’s finances. While the West Asia crisis—specifically the closure of the Strait of Hormuz—is hammering Guyanese at the gas pump and the grocery store, it is simultaneously pouring an estimated GY$1 billion in extra revenue into the national treasury every single day.

Dr. Adams is calling on the Ali-led administration to stop acting like a “silent beneficiary” and start using that oil windfall to subsidize the skyrocketing costs of transport and food.

A Contrast in Coffers: The Global Price Spike

As a veteran of the oil industry, Dr. Adams highlighted that Guyana, as a producer of light sweet crude, is currently enjoying a massive revenue boost as global oil prices hover near US$100 per barrel.

  • The Math of the Crisis: Adams estimates that the geopolitical tensions are generating roughly GY$1 billion in “surplus” daily revenue beyond what was projected in the 2026 National Budget.
  • The Squeeze on Citizens: While the treasury swells, ordinary citizens are facing record-high fuel prices, which have triggered a domino effect on bus fares, freight costs, and the price of staple food items linked to fertilizer and transportation.

“Take That Money and Offset the Pain”

Dr. Adams argued that the solution is simple and immediate: the government should use the excess oil income as a direct cushion for the most vulnerable sectors.

  • Targeted Subsidies: “Take that money and… [use it] to offset bus increases,” Adams demanded. He suggested that direct fuel subsidies for public transportation and agricultural producers could prevent the “acute hunger” recently warned of by the World Bank.
  • Failure to Prepare: Adams slammed the administration for ignoring a “six to seven-week warning” before the local impacts of the Middle East conflict were felt. He contends that rather than building a fuel reserve or a relief framework, the government sat idle while the crisis crossed Guyana’s borders.

Leadership vs. Lectures

The critique also addressed the government’s communication style, echoing sentiments that national addresses have felt more like “commentary” than “action plans.”

  • Clear Communication Needed: Dr. Adams noted that while Guyanese understand the global nature of the crisis, they are still waiting for transparent leadership to explain exactly how the nation’s wealth is being deployed to protect them.
  • Strategic Inertia: The former EPA head believes the administration’s refusal to present a clear, written contingency plan—despite the massive cash influx—reflects a “lack of compassion” and a failure to exercise sovereign leverage over its resources.

A Wealthy State, A Struggling People

For Dr. Vincent Adams, the issue is one of moral and economic priority. As Guyana continues its ascent as a global oil power, he maintains that the nation’s newfound wealth should serve as a “shield” during global storms, not just an entry in a bank ledger. The call for immediate relief measures marks a growing demand for the government to prove that the “One Guyana” prosperity reaches the common man, especially when the nation’s coffers are fuller than ever.

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