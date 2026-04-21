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PATTERSON SAYS GOVT IS WEAKENING CITY HALL AHEAD OF LOCAL POLLS

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HGP Nightly News – Alliance For Change leader David Patterson has sharply rejected President Dr. Irfaan Ali’s stated intention to see a PPP/C-led City Council, accusing the Government of using what he described as “heavy-handed” tactics to weaken Georgetown ahead of local government elections.

Responding to the President’s remarks, Patterson said his party “reject[s] fully and completely this approach,” arguing that the move to take control of city functions is political rather than administrative. In his view, the developments surrounding roads and municipal authority point to a broader strategy to undermine councils that were “freely and fairly elected by the people.”

He contended that the Government’s actions contradict its own claims of political strength. “The PPP is always claiming that they’re more popular… yet by doing these heavy-handed actions, they’re acknowledging that they’re not,” Patterson said, adding that such moves suggest the party cannot win control of major municipalities through elections alone.

At the centre of the dispute is the Government’s decision to assume control of several roads in Georgetown, a move Patterson said is being justified on false grounds. He dismissed the explanation that central control is needed to carry out repairs, calling it “complete baloney” and a “smoke screen.”

According to Patterson, there has always been provision within the national budget for the maintenance of urban roads, allowing the Government to carry out works in municipalities without taking over those roads. He pointed to several examples of roads rehabilitated under previous administrations that remained under the authority of the Mayor and City Council, arguing that the current approach is therefore unnecessary.

Instead, Patterson said the real aim is to “neuter and diminish the influence of the city council” by stripping it of responsibilities and authority. He warned that this could have serious financial consequences, noting that City Hall depends on revenue linked to the use of municipal roads and commercial activity.

He argued that once those roads are transferred to central control, the Government could then justify withholding that income, effectively starving the council of funds. “They will do [this] to try and starve the city council,” Patterson said, suggesting that the ultimate goal is to weaken the municipality to the point where it becomes politically vulnerable.

While acknowledging longstanding criticisms of City Hall, Patterson said reducing its powers is not the solution. He argued that weakening elected bodies undermines democratic governance rather than strengthening it, and maintained that any effort to improve the capital should involve working with the council, not bypassing it.

For Patterson, the President’s comments have confirmed that the issue goes beyond infrastructure. He said what is unfolding is part of a broader political effort to take control of Georgetown by eroding the authority and viability of the existing council before voters return to the polls.

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