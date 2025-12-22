NEW HELICOPTERS, CLEAR MESSAGE: GUYANA SIGNALS READINESS TO DEFEND SOVEREIGNTY

HGP Nightly News – Prime Minister Mark Phillips has delivered a firm message on Guyana’s national security posture, declaring that while the country remains committed to peace, it stands fully prepared to defend its territory if the need arises.

Phillips made the remarks on Saturday during the commissioning of two new helicopters for the Guyana Defence Force at the GDF Hangar at the Eugene F. Correria International Airport.

Speaking on behalf of President Irfaan Ali, the Prime Minister said the acquisitions underscore Guyana’s responsibility as a sovereign state to safeguard its territorial integrity.“With sovereignty comes responsibility,” Phillips said.

“The obligation to preserve, protect and defend our territorial integrity must be supported by sustained investment in our Defence Force.” The newly commissioned aircraft include a Bell 429 helicopter valued at US$10.1 million and a Bell 407 costing US$5.9 million.

The Bell 429 is capable of carrying two crew members and six passengers with a payload capacity of 2,700 pounds, and will be used for surveillance, search and rescue, medical evacuation, and rapid response operations. The Bell 407, which accommodates one crew member and six passengers, will strengthen patrols, logistical support, and missions in remote and challenging terrain.

According to Phillips, the addition of the helicopters significantly expands the GDF’s operational reach, flexibility, and response time, particularly for border patrols, aerial surveillance, disaster response, and medical evacuations in hinterland and riverain communities.

He also pointed to a sharp rise in defence spending, noting that government allocations to the GDF have increased from $13.9 billion in 2019 to $50.4 billion in 2025. This expansion has been accompanied by increased capital investment in modern aircraft, marine assets, vehicles, and advanced technologies.

While reaffirming Guyana’s commitment to peace, international law, and diplomatic engagement, Phillips stressed that preparedness remains essential in an uncertain global and regional environment. “Peacefulness is not passivity, and restraint is not weakness,” he said. “If the need arises, Guyana will defend its territory.”

The commissioning ceremony comes as the government continues to frame defence readiness and disaster response as central pillars of national security, sending a clear signal that Guyana intends to match its peaceful posture with credible capability.

