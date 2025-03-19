Wednesday, March 19, 2025
ONE GUYANA SLOGAN AN ATTEMPT TO ERODE MEANING OF NATIONAL MOTTO, NOTHING BUT POLITICAL SLOGANEERING- BESS & COPELAND

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
372

The government has widely used the slogan “One Guyana,” but what does it truly mean for the peopleProminent Guyanese are now asking that question as they seek clarity on its interpretation and practical application.

With varying perspectives on national unity, inclusivity, and governance, some argue that the phrase should go beyond rhetoric and translate into tangible policies that promote equity, development, and social cohesion across all communities.

The discussion raises critical concerns about how modern Guyana’s national identity and unity are being shaped.

Get the full details in Antonio Dey’s report.

Hgp Nightly News Staff
