GOV’T MUST SAY WHY ‘MELLY MEL IS BEING DETAINED’, WPA SAYS ATWELL HAS ‘ RUFFLED FEATHERS IN GOVERNMENT’

The Working People’s Alliance (WPA) is convinced that the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) government possesses critical information regarding the recent detention of social media activist Melissa Atwell in the United States.

The WPA is demanding full disclosure, arguing that the government’s silence and denial raise suspicions about potential involvement or prior knowledge of the circumstances surrounding Atwell’s arrest.

Political tensions continue to rise as the controversy unfolds, with Atwell’s supporters calling for transparency and accountability.

Get the full details in Travis Chase’s report.

Like this: Like Loading...