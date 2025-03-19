Wednesday, March 19, 2025
ELECTION FRAUD TRIAL…KEY PROSECUTION WITNESS ADMITS “I AM A BENEFACTOR OF THE PPP/C” AFTER 2020 ELECTIONS

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
On day four of the election fraud trial, the key prosecution witness made a stunning admission under cross-examination: “I am a benefactor of the PPP/C” following the 2020 General and Regional Elections.

The revelation has raised serious questions about the witness’s credibility and impartiality as the defense seeks to challenge the validity of the testimony presented against the accused.

As the trial intensifies, legal experts and political analysts closely watch how this new development will impact the proceedings.

Get the full details in Tiana Cole’s report.

