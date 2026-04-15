ONE COMMUNICATIONS RECORDS HIGHEST NUMBER OF COMPLAINTS – PUC REPORT

HGP Nightly News – The Public Utilities Commission recorded an increase in customer complaints in 2025, but also improved its overall resolution rate, moving from 86 percent in 2024 to 93 percent last year. According to the Commission’s 2025 report, a total of 259 complaints were processed across the telecommunications, water and electricity sectors.

One Communications accounted for the largest number of complaints, with 124 reports filed against the company in 2025. This continues a trend from 2024, when the company also recorded the highest number of complaints before the Commission.

The Guyana Power and Light followed with 93 complaints, marking an increase from the 71 complaints recorded against the utility in 2024. The rise points to continued customer concerns in the electricity sector, even as the PUC reported stronger overall resolution of complaints.

Guyana Water Incorporated recorded the third highest number of complaints, with 38 filed in 2025. That figure, however, represents a decrease from 2024, when 48 complaints were made against the water company.

Meanwhile, Digicel and ENet recorded single-digit complaint numbers, with three and one respectively. Despite the overall rise in complaints, the PUC’s improved resolution rate suggests that more customer issues are being addressed, even as utilities continue to face scrutiny over service delivery.

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