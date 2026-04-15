HINTERLAND TRAVEL COSTS TO CLIMB AS AVIATION FUEL PRICES JUMP

HGP Nightly News – Domestic airfares are set to increase after the Aviation Operators’ Association of Guyana announced that the cost of aircraft fuel has risen significantly. The increase affects Avjet and Avgas, the fuels used by aircraft that provide passenger and cargo services across Guyana.

In a brief statement, the AOAG said it was advised that the price of both fuels had increased substantially and that this will “regrettably” result in higher airfares for customers. The move is expected to affect travel to and from hinterland communities, where air transport remains a critical link for residents, workers, medical cases and businesses.

The increase could also raise the cost of moving cargo into remote communities, where many goods already depend on air transport. Any rise in freight charges may eventually be felt by residents through higher prices for supplies and essential items.

The announcement comes shortly after domestic airlines had reduced fares in response to a call by President Dr. Irfaan Ali for local travel to become more affordable. With fuel prices now rising, operators say those earlier reductions may no longer be sustainable.

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