NORTON VOWS TO IMPROVE EXISTING SYSTEMS FOR CONTRIBUTIONS AND BENEFITS AT NIS FOR THE 15,000 10-DAY WORKERS

Norton Slams 10-Day Work Scheme, Vows Higher Pensions and NIS Reform Under APNU

By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News

Aubrey Norton, presidential candidate for A Partnership for National Unity (APNU), has criticized the government’s flagship 10-day workers initiative, calling it unsustainable and a failure to provide long-term economic stability for Guyanese youth.

Speaking to a diverse crowd of supporters over the weekend, Norton said that while more than 15,000 Guyanese currently receive $40,000 monthly for 10 days of labor under the programme—costing the state approximately $611 million monthly—the initiative fails to offer real economic security.

“When a government allows thousands of young people to live five years of their lives without a proper job, paying no NIS, they are placing you on the poverty line,” Norton declared.

NIS Contributions and Permanent Employment

Norton argued that for Guyanese to fully benefit from the National Insurance Scheme (NIS), they must be gainfully employed in proper jobs that allow for regular NIS contributions.

“We want you in proper jobs, with you paying your NIS, so you can get the benefits at the end of it,” he said.
“And we guarantee you, under an APNU government, we will improve the benefits you get from the National Insurance Scheme.”

$100,000 Pension and Lower Retirement Age

In addition to employment reforms, Norton made a bold campaign promise to increase the old age pension from $41,000 to $100,000 monthly if elected. He also hinted at plans to lower the pension eligibility age to 60, citing the need for dignity and financial relief for the elderly.

“We believe pensioners deserve to live with comfort and dignity after a lifetime of service. That will be a priority under our government,” Norton said.

The promises form part of APNU’s broader campaign narrative, which questions the sustainability of the current administration’s economic policies ahead of Guyana’s September 1 general and regional elections.

Hgp Nightly News Staff
