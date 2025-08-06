Wednesday, August 6, 2025
HomeNewsFOUR OF SIX POLITICAL PARTIES SIGN ERC’S ELECTIONS CODE OF CONDUCT, APNU...
NewsPolitics

FOUR OF SIX POLITICAL PARTIES SIGN ERC’S ELECTIONS CODE OF CONDUCT, APNU SAYS IT HAS NO CONFIDENCE IN THE COMMISSION

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
1

Four Political Parties Sign ERC Code of Conduct Ahead of September 1 Elections

By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News

With less than a month remaining before Guyanese voters head to the polls, four of the six political parties contesting the 2025 General and Regional Elections have signed the Ethnic Relations Commission’s (ERC) Elections Code of Conduct.

The ceremonial signing took place on Tuesday at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, where ERC Chairman Shaikh Moeen-ul-Hack reminded political leaders of their duty to promote ethical conduct, mutual respect, and peaceful campaigning.

“All political parties must conduct themselves in accordance with the laws of Guyana,” said Chairman Moeen-ul-Hack . “Elections are a tool for good governance—not a time for hostility or division.”

He cautioned that leaders must set the tone for their supporters, urging restraint and tolerance amid the increasingly charged political atmosphere.

“We call upon all political leaders to demonstrate tolerance and respect for all, and to diffuse tensions before they escalate,” Hack emphasized.

Signatories to the Code

The four parties that signed the code include:

  • Assembly for Liberty and Prosperity (ALP)
  • Alliance For Change (AFC)
  • We Invest in Nationhood (WIN)
  • People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C)

Two Parties Decline to Sign

However, two political parties abstained from signing the code of conduct:

  • Forward Guyana Movement, led by presidential candidate Amanza Walton-Desir
  • A Partnership for National Unity (APNU)

Speaking exclusively to HGP Nightly News, Ganesh Mahipaul, APNU’s Vice Presidential Candidate, expressed a lack of confidence in the ERC’s current leadership.

“The APNU cannot participate in something being conducted by a constitutional agency that has not been living up to its expectations,” said MAHIpaul.

He accused the ERC of selective enforcement in addressing racial discrimination cases, stating:

“The ERC does not enjoy our confidence in its current composition. We do not support their selective outrage against selected individuals.”

The ERC’s Code of Conduct aims to ensure fair, respectful, and non-discriminatory campaigning ahead of the September 1 elections, amid heightened political rhetoric and scrutiny.

Previous article
NORTON VOWS TO IMPROVE EXISTING SYSTEMS FOR CONTRIBUTIONS AND BENEFITS AT NIS FOR THE 15,000 10-DAY WORKERS
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

DDL TO SELL BERBICE BRIDGE SHARES TO GOV’T

Local Govt Commission refutes false reports about its oversight of government...