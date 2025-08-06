FOUR OF SIX POLITICAL PARTIES SIGN ERC’S ELECTIONS CODE OF CONDUCT, APNU SAYS IT HAS NO CONFIDENCE IN THE COMMISSION

Four Political Parties Sign ERC Code of Conduct Ahead of September 1 Elections

By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News

With less than a month remaining before Guyanese voters head to the polls, four of the six political parties contesting the 2025 General and Regional Elections have signed the Ethnic Relations Commission’s (ERC) Elections Code of Conduct.

The ceremonial signing took place on Tuesday at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, where ERC Chairman Shaikh Moeen-ul-Hack reminded political leaders of their duty to promote ethical conduct, mutual respect, and peaceful campaigning.

“All political parties must conduct themselves in accordance with the laws of Guyana,” said Chairman Moeen-ul-Hack . “Elections are a tool for good governance—not a time for hostility or division.”

He cautioned that leaders must set the tone for their supporters, urging restraint and tolerance amid the increasingly charged political atmosphere.

“We call upon all political leaders to demonstrate tolerance and respect for all, and to diffuse tensions before they escalate,” Hack emphasized.

Signatories to the Code

The four parties that signed the code include:

Assembly for Liberty and Prosperity (ALP)

Alliance For Change (AFC)

We Invest in Nationhood (WIN)

People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C)

Two Parties Decline to Sign

However, two political parties abstained from signing the code of conduct:

Forward Guyana Movement , led by presidential candidate Amanza Walton-Desir

, led by A Partnership for National Unity (APNU)

Speaking exclusively to HGP Nightly News, Ganesh Mahipaul, APNU’s Vice Presidential Candidate, expressed a lack of confidence in the ERC’s current leadership.

“The APNU cannot participate in something being conducted by a constitutional agency that has not been living up to its expectations,” said MAHIpaul.

He accused the ERC of selective enforcement in addressing racial discrimination cases, stating:

“The ERC does not enjoy our confidence in its current composition. We do not support their selective outrage against selected individuals.”

The ERC’s Code of Conduct aims to ensure fair, respectful, and non-discriminatory campaigning ahead of the September 1 elections, amid heightened political rhetoric and scrutiny.

Like this: Like Loading...