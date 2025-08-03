Monday, August 4, 2025
CAMPBELL SAYS OIL WEALTH MISMANAGED BY GOV’T, COST OF LIVING SOARS

Standing before a crowd in New Amsterdam, APNU candidate Dr. Terrence Campbell delivered a sharp rebuke of the PPP government’s handling of Guyana’s oil wealth, warning that the country risks becoming a textbook case of economic mismanagement.

“They spend out 95% of the money that we earn from oil every year,” said Campbell, who sits on the Natural Resource Fund’s Investment Committee. “Every single cent of your oil money has been spent crazy by the PPP,” he charged, accusing the government of treating the fund as a personal wallet. “They will just send a letter and say, we want 300 million… with no proper reason.”

Campbell compared the situation to Nauru, a Pacific island nation that went from oil boom to bankruptcy due to poor financial governance. To avoid a similar outcome, he pledged that an APNU-led government would save at least 25% of annual oil revenues and publish detailed accounts. “We will account for every single cent… because it is your money.”

But beyond numbers, Campbell focused on the day-to-day struggles of ordinary Guyanese. Food prices have climbed 75% since 2021, he said, citing official figures. “The wealth ain’t trickling down. We thirsty at the bottom,” he told the audience. He contrasted this with what he described as extravagance at the top. “He eating lemon and lobster. Even the Muslim people said that is haram.”

Campbell also accused the government of abandoning key promises, citing the non-functional job bank, frequent power outages, and procurement controversies. In a blunt swipe at President Irfaan Ali and Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo, he said, “This is pure incompetence between Irfaan and he Godfather — the God rat.”

Looking ahead to the September 1 elections, Campbell outlined APNU’s plans:

  • 35% salary increase for public servants
  • $100,000 pensions
  • Direct cash transfers
  • Tax relief for low-income earners
  • Youth-focused support, including stipends, mining permits, contracts, and job training

“We will consult with you. We will listen to you,” he said, addressing young people especially. “You have a clear choice between poverty or fair distribution… between corruption and integrity. For Guyana to grow, for Guyana to survive, vote for the palm.”

