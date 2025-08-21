NORTON TELLS JOINT SERVICES: ‘APNU IS THE PARTY THAT PUTS YOU FIRST’

Georgetown, Guyana – August 21, 2025 – APNU presidential candidate Aubrey C. Norton has appealed to members of the Joint Services for their support in tomorrow’s general and regional elections, promising stronger benefits, resources, and respect for their service.

Norton described the election as a decisive moment, saying it would determine whether Guyanese live as free people or under fear of the Government. He urged the disciplined forces to make their choice based on which party truly supports their families and the nation, declaring that party to be the APNU.

He pointed to the coalition’s record, noting that Joint Services salaries rose by 77% under its leadership. Looking ahead, Norton pledged a 35% salary increase, the elimination of income tax for all service members earning less than $400,000 per month, an annual one-month bonus, and a minimum $100,000 cash grant.

He also committed to priority housing, expanded bursaries for children, transparent promotions and scholarships, and constitutional appointments. Norton said an APNU government would emphasize modern, technology-driven approaches across the military, police, and fire services, with investments in advanced training, protective gear, smarter patrol vehicles, and tools such as drones to enhance public safety.

“The APNU will put people first. This includes you and all those who protect and serve,” Norton stated. “You will finally receive the respect, resources, and rewards you deserve to live a better-quality life.”

