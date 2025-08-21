GPSCCU CHAIR TREVOR BENN ENDORSES AUBREY NORTON FOR PRESIDENT

Georgetown, Guyana – August 2025 – Trevor Benn, Chairman of the Guyana Public Service Cooperative Credit Union (GPSCCU) and former CEO of the Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission, has publicly declared his support for A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) and its presidential candidate Aubrey C. Norton.

Benn described Norton as the leader best suited to guide Guyana at this critical juncture, saying his endorsement came after “very careful consideration and profound hope” for a government rooted in integrity, inclusivity, and people-centered development.

Benn praised Norton’s long track record in public service, pointing to his reputation for principled leadership and his consistent advocacy for transparency, accountability, and human rights. He highlighted Norton’s commitment to empowering young people through education, training, and opportunities for meaningful participation in governance, stressing that this approach would equip the next generation to manage Guyana’s rapid changes with skill and innovation.

Turning to economic policy, Benn welcomed Norton’s proposals to balance growth with equity. These include free house lots for citizens earning below $400,000, investments in small businesses, and responsible management of oil revenues.

Benn argued that this vision reflects a genuine plan to lift all Guyanese out of poverty while also protecting the environment and safeguarding resources for future generations. He also pointed to Norton’s focus on democracy and good governance, citing his support for judicial independence and reforms to strengthen accountability within public institutions.

Benn described Norton as “a champion of the people, a steward of progress, and a guardian of our national heritage,” urging Guyanese to support APNU at the upcoming elections. “With Norton’s leadership, we can secure a future of promise, dignity, and shared prosperity for all,” he declared.

