Thursday, August 21, 2025
HomeArticlesGPSCCU CHAIR TREVOR BENN ENDORSES AUBREY NORTON FOR PRESIDENT
ArticlesELECTIONS 2025NewsPolitics

GPSCCU CHAIR TREVOR BENN ENDORSES AUBREY NORTON FOR PRESIDENT

By HGPTV
0
68

Georgetown, Guyana – August 2025 – Trevor Benn, Chairman of the Guyana Public Service Cooperative Credit Union (GPSCCU) and former CEO of the Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission, has publicly declared his support for A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) and its presidential candidate Aubrey C. Norton.

Benn described Norton as the leader best suited to guide Guyana at this critical juncture, saying his endorsement came after “very careful consideration and profound hope” for a government rooted in integrity, inclusivity, and people-centered development.

Benn praised Norton’s long track record in public service, pointing to his reputation for principled leadership and his consistent advocacy for transparency, accountability, and human rights. He highlighted Norton’s commitment to empowering young people through education, training, and opportunities for meaningful participation in governance, stressing that this approach would equip the next generation to manage Guyana’s rapid changes with skill and innovation.

Turning to economic policy, Benn welcomed Norton’s proposals to balance growth with equity. These include free house lots for citizens earning below $400,000, investments in small businesses, and responsible management of oil revenues.

Benn argued that this vision reflects a genuine plan to lift all Guyanese out of poverty while also protecting the environment and safeguarding resources for future generations. He also pointed to Norton’s focus on democracy and good governance, citing his support for judicial independence and reforms to strengthen accountability within public institutions.

Benn described Norton as “a champion of the people, a steward of progress, and a guardian of our national heritage,” urging Guyanese to support APNU at the upcoming elections. “With Norton’s leadership, we can secure a future of promise, dignity, and shared prosperity for all,” he declared.

Previous article
PPP/C TELLS DISCIPLINED SERVICES: “WE HAVE DELIVERED, AND WE WILL DO MORE”
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

Armed men rob woman of cash, valuables after shoving gun in...

WIN PARTY PROMISES TO REVIVE GUYANA’S STRUGGLING SUGAR INDUSTRY