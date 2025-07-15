NORTON SAYS MORE THAN 60 % OF NOMINEES CONSIST OF YOUTHS

Tuesday, July 15, 2025
APNU Submits Candidate List, Touts Youthful Slate and Integrity Ahead of Elections

By Anthonio Dey | HGP Nightly News

With just weeks to go before Guyanese head to the polls, Aubrey Norton, leader of the Partnership for National Unity (APNU), says his party is leaning into youth, integrity, and a people-first agenda as the driving forces of its 2025 campaign.

Speaking during a sideline interview at the Umana Yana on Monday—just after submitting APNU’s list of nominees to the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM)—Norton underscored that more than 60% of APNU’s candidates are under 40, signaling a bold generational shift.

“I have been in public life since 1972 and was never involved in any illegalities or scandals,” Norton said, emphasizing his track record and pledging clean, accountable leadership.

Dressed in signature green, APNU supporters marched in a vibrant procession through Kingston, Georgetown, ahead of the formal submission. The party’s youthful energy was on full display with first-time candidates and rising voices expressing enthusiasm about the upcoming election.

Among them were 23-year-old Ravaldo Birbal and Jasmine Hakit, both proud to be part of a party they say is serious about empowering young people.

“The plans and policies we have for young people—that’s what makes this party so great,” said Birbal.
“The party is youth-centered. Youths are being pushed to make decisions and be part of the decision-making process,” Hakit added.

For undecided young voters, their message was clear: look beyond promises—examine track records and real plans.

“Vote for those who stand up for you. Don’t just vote based on what you hear—vote because you know they’ll deliver,” Birbal advised.

“Only one message I have: Vote for the Palm. Put your X where it will be valued,” Hakit declared, referencing APNU’s traditional campaign symbol.

As the September 1 elections approach, APNU is counting on its young candidates, veteran leadership, and a renewed grassroots push to mount a serious challenge for national leadership.

Hgp Nightly News Staff
