Tuesday, July 15, 2025
DESPITE US SANCTIONS MOHAMMED SAYS GUYANESE BELIEVE IN HIM

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
Azruddin Mohamed Submits Candidate List, Says “I’m the Only One Representing the People”

By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News

Presidential candidate and businessman Azruddin Mohamed submitted his list of candidates to the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) on Monday, under his political party, We Invest in Nationhood (WIN), declaring himself the sole true representative of the Guyanese people.

Facing a flurry of questions from the media shortly after filing his nomination, Mohamed positioned himself as a grassroots candidate with a national agenda, claiming support from citizens across the country.

“I’m the only one looking out for the Guyanese. I’m the only one representing. That is why they believe in me and trust me,” he said confidently.

WIN is expected to contest in all 10 administrative regions in the upcoming September 1, 2025, General and Regional Elections.

Mohamed, who the United States currently sanctions for alleged money laundering and corruption, brushed off concerns about public trust in his leadership.

“I’m investing in people, to uplift lives. Every sector in this country is rotten,” he stated, without offering detailed policy positions.

Though WIN has yet to release an official manifesto or name a prime ministerial candidate, Mohamed continues to gain traction, especially among the youth. Reports suggest that several former PPP/C supporters have now aligned themselves with WIN, sparking speculation about the businessman’s growing influence in traditional strongholds.

Mohamed is seen as a wildcard challenger in what was expected to be a two-party race, and his campaign strategy of daily community outreach has garnered widespread attention.

Hgp Nightly News Staff
