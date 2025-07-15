Tuesday, July 15, 2025
AFC CONFIDENT, DIVERSE, AND READY FOR THE POLLS – PARTY LEADER

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
AFC Submits 2025 Candidate List, Commits to Gender Equity and Youth Inclusion

By Tiana Cole | HGP Nightly News

The Alliance For Change (AFC) officially submitted its list of candidates to the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) on Nomination Day, with party leader Nigel Hughes emphasizing inclusivity, gender balance, and a return to core principles.

In a statement following the submission, Hughes described the party’s list as one of the most diverse and representative in recent memory.

“This is perhaps the broadest set of representatives we can present,” Hughes said. “Almost 50% of our candidates are women, and if elected, half of our Cabinet will be women as well. The list is also ethnically diverse and regionally representative.”

Among those appearing on the AFC list is former Junior Finance Minister Jaipaul Sharma, a former member of the APNU+AFC coalition, signaling a mix of experience and new energy.

While the party has yet to announce its prime ministerial candidate, Hughes revealed that the AFC’s national executive is reviewing a shortlist of four individuals, with a woman likely to be selected.

“This week we will finalize that name, and I think many will be pleasantly surprised.”

Hughes was also clear that although the AFC did not renew its formal coalition with APNU, it remains committed to national unity and governance that includes all sides.

“Even if we are successful at the elections, governance in Guyana must involve the opposition. That is a principle we stand by.”

Highlighting the party’s youth engagement, Hughes added that 30% of the AFC’s candidates are under 35 years old, reinforcing its commitment to giving young leaders a voice in national policymaking.

The AFC, which previously played a pivotal role in the 2015 and 2020 elections, is rebranding itself as a progressive, principled option heading into the September 1, 2025, General and Regional Elections.

Hgp Nightly News Staff
