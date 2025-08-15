Friday, August 15, 2025
HomeArticlesNORTON PROMISES TO SLASH COST OF LIVING, WIPE OUT CORRUPTION, AND REBUILD...
ArticlesELECTIONS 2025NewsPolitics

NORTON PROMISES TO SLASH COST OF LIVING, WIPE OUT CORRUPTION, AND REBUILD GUYANA WITH MANIFESTO

By HGPTV
0
86

GEORGETOWN — APNU Presidential Candidate Aubrey Norton has fired the opening shot of what he promises will be a political and economic revolution, unveiling a sweeping manifesto aimed at cutting the cost of living, rooting out corruption, and putting Guyana’s future back in the hands of its people.

Speaking at the long awaited launch, Norton painted a picture of a country held back by mismanagement and riddled with graft, claiming nearly $600 billion has been lost to corruption and waste under the current administration from 2020 to 2024.

“Robbing the Treasury has a greater impact on the public than the choke and robber on the street,” he warned, adding that every borrowed dollar to plug the gap is a debt the next generation will have to shoulder.

His plan, he said, rests on economic self-reliance, diversification, and fairness. Norton urged Guyanese not to be “discouraged from increasing our domestic supply” even in industries dominated by foreign producers, linking the strategy to lowering the cost of living for ordinary citizens.

The manifesto’s promises read like a political wish list: massive investment in sustainable agriculture, new highways and upgraded airstrips in the hinterland, universal free high-speed internet, and 50% of carbon credit funds directed to Indigenous communities.

He also vowed to force major mining and forestry companies to fund approved local development projects. For the private sector, Norton pledged to slash corporate taxes to between 20% and 30%, set up special economic zones, cut red tape for investors, and give small businesses prime vending spots, subsidized utilities, and easier access to foreign currency.

He promised to revive the national development bank to finance small and medium producers, create an export-import window, launch a junior stock exchange for youth and small enterprises, and expand the fintech sector, even opening the door to cryptocurrency. Security, Norton said, will be overhauled from the ground up.

Calling the surge in homicides “intolerable,” he promised a police force free from political interference and focused on preventive policing. He accused the government of shielding drug traffickers, money launderers, and corrupt officials, pledging an all-out war on organised crime. Public servants, Norton declared, would see a 35% pay rise, access to special long-term financing for homes and vehicles, and incentives to keep skilled workers in the system.

“We want the public service to function like a well-oiled machine for those who depend on its services,” he said.Closing his address, Norton cast the election as a choice between the status quo and an APNU-led “better life” built on transparency and accountability.

“This is not the Guyana we want, and it is not the Guyana you deserve,” he told supporters.

Whether voters see the plan as a genuine blueprint for national renewal or an ambitious political gamble will be decided at the ballot box. But one thing is clear: Norton has thrown down the gauntlet.

Previous article
NORTON PROMISES $200,000 MINIMUM WAGE, CASH FOR FAMILIES, AND POLICE FORCE SHAKE-UP
Next article
WIN PARTY DEMANDS APOLOGY OVER “BOX OR SHACKLES” REMARK BY PPP MINISTER
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

Motorcyclist suffers internal bleeding, fractured skull after slamming into horse’s rear

Guyana records 201st COVID-19 related death