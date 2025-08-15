NORTON PROMISES $200,000 MINIMUM WAGE, CASH FOR FAMILIES, AND POLICE FORCE SHAKE-UP

GEORGETOWN — Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton is promising sweeping financial relief and a complete shake-up of the Guyana Police Force if the APNU returns to power, a platform heavy on cash transfers, wage hikes, and pledges to narrow the gap between rich and poor.

In a side interview on Thursday, Norton outlined what he calls a plan to “skilling, reskilling and upskilling” the workforce while introducing measures that would see those at the lower end of the income scale “get more” and those at the top “get less.”

At the centre of his proposal is a jump in the minimum wage to $200,000 per month.To tackle the cost-of-living crisis, Norton vowed to raise old-age pensions to $100,000 per month, roll out an annual childcare allowance of $120,000 for both pre-school and school-age children, increase the income tax threshold to $400,000, and pay $50,000 per month to post-secondary students as well as part-time government workers.

He also promised subsidies of $10,000 for electricity and $5,000 for water for households. Critics have blasted APNU’s approach as “spending without wealth creation,” pointing out that such promises could fuel inflation if not matched with increased productivity.

Norton countered that his government would ramp up output in the agriculture sector to cushion the impact of the proposed wage increases and cash transfers, despite APNU’s own lacklustre track record in agriculture during its 2015-2020 term.On crime, Norton said current trends are “unacceptable” and pledged an “overhaul” of the Guyana Police Force to make it more responsive to the nation’s security challenges.

His strategy, he said, would be anchored in preventive policing aimed at cutting crime before it happens. With the election clock ticking, Norton’s package of direct payouts, tax breaks, and law-enforcement reform sets up a clear populist pitch, and raises questions over whether the numbers, and the promises, will add up.

