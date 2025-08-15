Friday, August 15, 2025
HomeArticlesWIN PARTY DEMANDS APOLOGY OVER “BOX OR SHACKLES” REMARK BY PPP MINISTER
ArticlesCrimeELECTIONS 2025NewsPolitics

WIN PARTY DEMANDS APOLOGY OVER “BOX OR SHACKLES” REMARK BY PPP MINISTER

By HGPTV
0
360

GEORGETOWN — The We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) Party is demanding a public apology from Labour Minister Joseph Hamilton over what it calls a “direct and unacceptable threat” against its leader and presidential candidate, Azruddin Mohamed.

WIN says it is “gravely concerned” about remarks attributed to Hamilton suggesting political opponents could end up “either in Venezuela in a box or to the US in shackles.” The party condemned the comment as a dangerous escalation of political rhetoric and “a serious threat” to its leader’s safety.

“This type of language is typical of the PPP’s deep-seated disrespect toward those they view as a threat for holding different political views,” the party said, warning that such statements undermine the democratic process.

WIN also pointed to what it described as a broader pattern of “reckless and irresponsible” behaviour by PPP candidates, citing a recent meeting in Bath Settlement, Berbice, where PPP candidate Leonard Craig allegedly made lewd and inappropriate remarks.

The party called on PPP leadership to hold its candidates to basic standards of respect and accountability during the election campaign, urged the public to remain vigilant, and appealed to international election observers to take note of what it sees as repeated threats and acts of intimidation.

“These actions strike at the very heart of our democracy,” WIN declared.

Previous article
NORTON PROMISES TO SLASH COST OF LIVING, WIPE OUT CORRUPTION, AND REBUILD GUYANA WITH MANIFESTO
Next article
GUYANA STUDENTS CELEBRATE STRONG CAPE RESULTS, PERFECT SCORES IN MULTIPLE SUBJECTS
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

44 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death recorded in Guyana

23-year-old arrested for assaulting man with hammer during row over pipeline...