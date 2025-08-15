WIN PARTY DEMANDS APOLOGY OVER “BOX OR SHACKLES” REMARK BY PPP MINISTER

GEORGETOWN — The We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) Party is demanding a public apology from Labour Minister Joseph Hamilton over what it calls a “direct and unacceptable threat” against its leader and presidential candidate, Azruddin Mohamed.

WIN says it is “gravely concerned” about remarks attributed to Hamilton suggesting political opponents could end up “either in Venezuela in a box or to the US in shackles.” The party condemned the comment as a dangerous escalation of political rhetoric and “a serious threat” to its leader’s safety.

“This type of language is typical of the PPP’s deep-seated disrespect toward those they view as a threat for holding different political views,” the party said, warning that such statements undermine the democratic process.

WIN also pointed to what it described as a broader pattern of “reckless and irresponsible” behaviour by PPP candidates, citing a recent meeting in Bath Settlement, Berbice, where PPP candidate Leonard Craig allegedly made lewd and inappropriate remarks.

The party called on PPP leadership to hold its candidates to basic standards of respect and accountability during the election campaign, urged the public to remain vigilant, and appealed to international election observers to take note of what it sees as repeated threats and acts of intimidation.

“These actions strike at the very heart of our democracy,” WIN declared.

