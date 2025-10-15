Wednesday, October 15, 2025
HomeArticlesNORTH SOPHIA PLEADS WITH APNU FOR JOBS AND TRAINING
ArticlesEDUCATIONNewsPolitics

NORTH SOPHIA PLEADS WITH APNU FOR JOBS AND TRAINING

By HGPTV
0
352

GEORGETOWN – A powerful plea for economic survival and renewed political engagement rang out from the heart of Georgetown’s North Sophia yesterday, as residents candidly addressed the leadership of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) and A Partnership for National Unity (APNU).

The major community outreach drew an enthusiastic turnout of over 350 youths and families, keen to voice their severe social and economic concerns.​ The community, described by the outreach as rich in loyalty and potential but burdened by hardship, detailed a painful history of political neglect.

Participants spoke directly to the party leaders about the relentless challenges they face, including high youth unemployment, widespread poverty, and a crucial lack of educational and remedial programs.​ Residents were particularly vocal in their demands: they called for the urgent reactivation of vocational training and night school programmes, alongside the improvement of essential local facilities for sports and recreation.

They emphasized the desperate need for basic social support systems for the elderly and single parents in the area.​Most poignantly, many residents expressed profound feelings of political neglect, urging the APNU leadership and Members of Parliament to increase their visibility and engage “more consistently” at the grassroots level to rebuild trust with the people.

The residents’ appeal was a direct challenge to the PNCR/APNU to renew its commitment to unity, empowerment, and to “stand with the people” in tangible ways.

The highly engaged meeting closed with strong calls for ongoing dialogue and closer collaboration between the party and the North Sophia community, confirming the enduring appetite for opportunity and genuine political connection.

Previous article
HEALTH CRISIS LOOMS OVER BV SCHOOL AMIDST DEPLORABLE CONDITIONS
Next article
AG NANDLALL CRACKS WHIP: BANKS MUST END ‘STONE AGE’ SERVICE
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

ANNUAL INDIGENOUS HERITAGE KICKS OFF ON FRIDAY AT EVEREST

GECOM DISPELS RUMORS OF BALLOT BOX OPENING, WARNS AGAINST MISINFORMATION