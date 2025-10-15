NORTH SOPHIA PLEADS WITH APNU FOR JOBS AND TRAINING

GEORGETOWN – A powerful plea for economic survival and renewed political engagement rang out from the heart of Georgetown’s North Sophia yesterday, as residents candidly addressed the leadership of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) and A Partnership for National Unity (APNU).

The major community outreach drew an enthusiastic turnout of over 350 youths and families, keen to voice their severe social and economic concerns.​ The community, described by the outreach as rich in loyalty and potential but burdened by hardship, detailed a painful history of political neglect.

Participants spoke directly to the party leaders about the relentless challenges they face, including high youth unemployment, widespread poverty, and a crucial lack of educational and remedial programs.​ Residents were particularly vocal in their demands: they called for the urgent reactivation of vocational training and night school programmes, alongside the improvement of essential local facilities for sports and recreation.

They emphasized the desperate need for basic social support systems for the elderly and single parents in the area.​Most poignantly, many residents expressed profound feelings of political neglect, urging the APNU leadership and Members of Parliament to increase their visibility and engage “more consistently” at the grassroots level to rebuild trust with the people.

The residents’ appeal was a direct challenge to the PNCR/APNU to renew its commitment to unity, empowerment, and to “stand with the people” in tangible ways.

The highly engaged meeting closed with strong calls for ongoing dialogue and closer collaboration between the party and the North Sophia community, confirming the enduring appetite for opportunity and genuine political connection.

