Wednesday, October 15, 2025
HEALTH CRISIS LOOMS OVER BV SCHOOL AMIDST DEPLORABLE CONDITIONS

By HGPTV
BETERVERWAGTING – An alarming situation is unfolding at a Beterverwagting school compound, prompting strong condemnation from political figures. Odessa Primus, General Secretary of the WIN party, has spoken out against the deplorable conditions, stating, “we should not be at the place that we are at currently as it relates to our children in any part of this country”.

The compound, which houses both the Beterverwagting Primary School and a special needs school, is reportedly facing a significant health crisis due to a severe pigeon infestation.

According to Primus, the unsanitary environment, with bird feces scattered throughout the premises, has led to children falling ill. She described the situation as tragic, noting, “it is wholly unfortunate that even for any child, let alone a child who is differently abled to be put in such a situation”. ​

The issue gained public attention after photos of the school’s condition were posted by WIN leader Azzurdin Mohammed. Primus criticized the apparent neglect, contrasting it with the nation’s economic status.

“Especially since we boast about being the fastest growing economy… And it seems that on the same hand we have no care or concern for our human resources for our children”. ​

The crisis also threatens to strain Guyana’s healthcare system, which Primus noted is already “under a lot of pressure because we are understaffed”. She highlighted the financial burden on teachers, who work for small salaries and would have to cover their own medical expenses if they fall ill from the exposure. ​

Primus called it a “lose, lose situation” where “teachers and students losing time out of school where their health is in limbo, in jeopardy as a result of this exposure”. She concluded with a firm call to action, insisting, “This should definitely not be the situation that any child, any teacher should be put in”.

HGPTV
